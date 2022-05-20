New Delhi: Covid-19 vaccination of kids under the age of 12 is likely to be made available at government-run vaccination centres, a media report said. The immunisation of age group below 12 years will be done under closer scrutiny given the young age of children, Hindustan Times reported quoting people familiar with the development. For children under the age of 12, the Drugs Controller General of India (DGCA) has given approval to the use of two coronavirus vaccines – Corbevax and Covaxin. However, the government is yet to formally expand the vaccination drive to this age group.Also Read - Nobody Can Be Forced To Be Vaccinated, Current Vaccine Policy Can't Be Said To Be Unreasonable: Supreme Court

“There is no decision on this (expanding vaccination in children under 12) yet; however, if it goes below 12 then it will most likely be government-controlled as it is very young children we are talking about; we have to be doubly careful with the process,” Hindustan Times report quoted a senior government functionary aware of the matter, on condition of anonymity. Also Read - Covovax, Serum Institute of India's COVID Vaccine, Approved For 12-17 Age Group

The government’s technical panel on immunisation is reportedly deliberating over whether to open it for young children as evidence shows they tend to get a mild disease. “The technical experts are on the job, and are going through the available evidence. However, the decision to expand it to lower age groups will be based on scientific recommendations only as has been the practice in all the immunisation related decisions so far during this pandemic and otherwise also,” HT report added quoting an official. Also Read - Gap Between Second Covid Jab And Booster Dose Likely To Be Reduced To 6 Months: Report

In April, DGCA granted emergency use authorisation to Corbevax for use in children aged 5-12 years, along with Covaxin for children aged 6-12.

The government has already extended the national Covid immunisation programme to children aged 12 and above. Currently, Bharat Biotech’s inactivated whole virion vaccine was developed in partnership with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), and Biological E’s recombinant protein subunit vaccine that was developed in collaboration with the Texas Children’s Hospital and the Baylor College, is being administered in children aged 15-18 years. Serum Institute of India’s Covovax has also been recently allowed for emergency use in children aged 12 and above but is available only at private vaccination centres.