New Delhi: With the COVID situation stabilising across the country, several states have lifted coronavirus restrictions including the mandate of wearing a mask. However, new COVID strains like XE, Omicron+Delta recombinant variant, Omicron BA.2 have sparked fresh concerns as a few countries are witnessing a massive rise in Covid cases. The World Health Organisation (WHO) had also warned of a dangerous 'double effect' as the corona cases are on the rise again. "COVID-19 is on the rise in many countries and there could be a dangerous 'double effect' of opening up too quickly, given the high Omicron transmissibility being reported across the world", Dr Mike Ryan, Exd, WHO health emergencies programme, had said.

List of Recombinant viruses That Are Circulating?

Currently, there are 3 hybrid COVID variants— two different combinations of Delta and BA.1 are XD and XF. The third is XE.

  • XE: First detected in the United Kingdom on 19 January, 2022, XE is a large UK BA.1 x BA.2 lineage. It comprises structural proteins from BA.2 but the 5′ part of its genome from BA.1. It has several hundred sequences at present. XE is 10 times more transmissible than the previous strains.
  • XD: The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has identified two other new strains—XD and XF. XD is said to be a hybrid of Delta and BA.1 variants of Omicron. It currently comprises several 10s of sequences. XD has been mostly detected in France, Denmark and Belgium.
  • XF:  XF is a combination of the UK Delta virus and the BA.1 virus. It has been predominantly detected in Britain.It comprises several tens of sequences currently.

Can They Trigger 4th Wave? 

While IIT Kanpur (the same research team that had previously predicted the third wave of the pandemic)  said India will witness 4th COVID wave in June, several experts are of the view that there is no scientific, epidemiological, virological reason to predict a fourth Covid wave, but nobody can predict that it will not happen.

Talking to news agency ANI, eminent virologist and former professor, CMC Vellore Dr T Jacob John asserted that he doesn’t believe in predicting waves based on mathematical modelling. “I do not understand how fear needs to be inculcated in human beings and for what purposes. So I don’t believe in predicting a wave based on mathematical modelling. I told you about the problems of mathematical modelling that computers had with type two polio vaccines. Mathematical modelling is good if all the elements that go into the mathematical modelling are good. So, there is no need to be fearful of the wave.”

Can India Afford to be Complacent?

States like Maharashtra, Delhi and others have eased all COVID norms. However, some experts asserted it might be too early for this. Speaking to ANI, Dr Priya Abraham, Director, ICMR-National Institute of Virology (ICMR-NIV) stated that masks should continue to be worn, especially in crowded or poorly ventilated places.

Contrary to Abraham, T Jacob John said mask mandate has lived its time and there is no longer justification for its continuation as a “mandate”.

Below 1K New Covid Cases After 715 Days

India reported less than 1,000 new Covid-19 cases for the first time in 715 days and the active caseload fell below 13,000, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. A total of 913 fresh Covid cases were recorded in a span of 24 hours. India had reported 991 infections on April 18, 2020.

India’s active caseload has further declined to 12,597 in 714 days. The country had reported 12,974 active cases on April 18, 2020. Presently, the active cases constitute 0.03 per cent of the country’s total positive cases.