XE: First detected in the United Kingdom on 19 January, 2022, XE is a large UK BA.1 x BA.2 lineage. It comprises structural proteins from BA.2 but the 5′ part of its genome from BA.1. It has several hundred sequences at present. XE is 10 times more transmissible than the previous strains. XD: The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has identified two other new strains—XD and XF. XD is said to be a hybrid of Delta and BA.1 variants of Omicron. It currently comprises several 10s of sequences. XD has been mostly detected in France, Denmark and Belgium.

XF: XF is a combination of the UK Delta virus and the BA.1 virus. It has been predominantly detected in Britain.It comprises several tens of sequences currently.

Can They Trigger 4th Wave?

While IIT Kanpur (the same research team that had previously predicted the third wave of the pandemic) said India will witness 4th COVID wave in June, several experts are of the view that there is no scientific, epidemiological, virological reason to predict a fourth Covid wave, but nobody can predict that it will not happen.

Talking to news agency ANI, eminent virologist and former professor, CMC Vellore Dr T Jacob John asserted that he doesn’t believe in predicting waves based on mathematical modelling. “I do not understand how fear needs to be inculcated in human beings and for what purposes. So I don’t believe in predicting a wave based on mathematical modelling. I told you about the problems of mathematical modelling that computers had with type two polio vaccines. Mathematical modelling is good if all the elements that go into the mathematical modelling are good. So, there is no need to be fearful of the wave.”

Can India Afford to be Complacent?