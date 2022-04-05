Below 1K New Covid Cases After 715 Days
India reported less than 1,000 new Covid-19 cases for the first time in 715 days and the active caseload fell below 13,000, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. A total of 913 fresh Covid cases were recorded in a span of 24 hours. India had reported 991 infections on April 18, 2020.
India’s active caseload has further declined to 12,597 in 714 days. The country had reported 12,974 active cases on April 18, 2020. Presently, the active cases constitute 0.03 per cent of the country’s total positive cases.