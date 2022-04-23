New Delhi: A recent study has found that a common anti-inflammatory drug acts as a highly effective antiviral agent in the treatment of mild and moderate Covid-19 patients. Indomethacin is a drug that is widely used to treat various types of inflammation-related conditions and has also been found to be effective against mild to moderate Coronavirus infection in the study conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras.Also Read - Delhi Metro Announces New Measures After National Capital Witnesses Uptick in Covid Cases

The study was led by Dr Rajan Ravichandran, an Adjunct Faculty at IIT Madras and Director of Nephrology at MIOT hospitals, and conceptualised and coordinated by Prof. R Krishna Kumar, Institute professor, IIT Madras. The entire study was funded by Kris Gopalakrishnan, an alumnus of IIT Madras and Chairman of Axilor Ventures. The findings of the study have been published in Nature Scientific Reports. Also Read - Tamil Nadu Mandates Mask as Covid Cases Climb; Violators to Pay ₹500 Fine

The Drug

Indomethacin is an established non-steroidal drug widely used since the 1960s to treat various types of inflammation. The drug is available as capsules and a liquid suspension, to be taken orally. According to the US National Library of Medicine, indomethacin works by stopping the body’s production of a substance that causes pain, fever, and inflammation. It is used to relieve moderate to severe pain, tenderness, swelling, and stiffness caused by various kinds of arthritis, and pain in the shoulder caused by inflammation. Also Read - No One is Safe Until…: Johns Hopkins Scientist Makes Big Statement Amid Rising Covid Cases in India

The Findings

“Indomethacin, with more than 20 lakh prescriptions per year in the US alone, is an established drug widely used since the 1960s to treat various types of inflammation-related” IIT Madras said in a statement.

Indian researchers are reportedly the first to show the efficacy of indomethacin through a randomized clinical trial through the scientific basis has been researched by Italian and US scientists.

“Knowing that one of the deadly effects of the COVID infection is inflammation and the cytokine storm, we decided to study the non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug, Indomethacin. The scientific evidence strongly shows the anti-viral action against Coronavirus. Indomethacin is a safe and well-understood drug. I have been using it in my profession for the past 30 years,” said Dr Rajan Ravichandran.

Highlighting the Research findings, Professor R Krishna Kumar, Institute professor, IIT Madras, said, “Out of a total of 210 admitted patients 107 were randomly allocated to a control group, treated with paracetamol and standard care of treatment. 103 patients were administered indomethacin along with standard care of treatment. The patients were monitored every day for symptoms such as cough, cold, fever and muscle pain along with oxygen saturation.”

“None of the 103 patients who received indomethacin developed oxygen desaturation. On the other hand, 20 of the 109 patients from the control group were desaturated with oxygen saturation levels below 93 per cent. Indomethacin group patients recovered from all symptoms in three to four days. It took double the time for the control group. Liver and kidney function tests showed no adverse reaction,” he added

He further informed that the fourteenth-day follow-up showed that nearly half of the control group patients had several discomforts while a few indomethacin patients complained only of tiredness.

“Indomethacin works with all variants. We had done two trials, one in the first wave and the other in the second wave. The results were the same. I sincerely hope ICMR takes note of this study and includes indomethacin in COVID treatment protocol,” Dr Rajan Ravichandran said.