Chatra: At least 11 students of Kasturba Gandhi Girls Residential School in Jharkhand's Chatra district have tested positive for Covid-19 in the past two days, officials said on Friday. Of the 11 infected, eight girls of class 12 and two of class 11 were found to be afflicted with the virus on Wednesday, while one another tested positive on Thursday.

As per officials, the cases were detected after a random Covid-19 test was conducted by the administration of the institution on April 27. A total of 195 students, as well as staff, underwent RT-PCR tests that day.

"We were provided with the test report on May 4 in which 10 students were reported to be positive with Covid-19," news agency PRI reported quoting Arundhati Dutta, in charge of Kasturba Gandhi Residential schools in Chatra. She said that there were no visible symptoms among the students of the central government-run institute.

“Of the 10, eight students went home after their examinations. In view of the test report, a rapid antigen test (RAT) was carried out in the school on Thursday,” Dutta said.

There are 95 students in classes 6, 7, 8 and 11 and one of them was found positive for Covid-19. “Students of class 9 will go for testing on Friday,” she added.

Chatra district superintendent of education, Jitendra Sinha, said that all precautionary measures are being taken to prevent the spread of the virus and the institution is being sanitized

Excluding the case of Chatra, daily coronavirus cases are fluctuating between six and seven since May 1 in the state, a health official said. Altogether 13 cases were registered only on May 4. Only four fresh positive cases were reported from three districts on Thursday.