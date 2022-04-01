New Delhi: As various states are easing COVID restrictions due to a decline in coronavirus cases, experts are of opinion that removing the mask mandate now is not a wise decision. They also expressed concern as the virus has not gone completely yet and many countries are still witnessing an increase in cases.Also Read - International Flights: Ticket Fare on India-UAE Route Likely to Drop During Ramadan, Eid Festival | Details Here

Some states such as Maharashtra, West Bengal, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh and Telangana have removed COVID restrictions. While Maharashtra and West Bengal have done away with the mask mandate, Delhi made masks optional in public places by removing the penalty for not wearing them.

The experts dealing with the COVID cases said that while the Centre's decision must have been taken in consultation with experts, there was a potential risk as Covid is not out of the world yet.

Dr Priya Abraham, Director, ICMR-National Institute of Virology (ICMR-NIV) told news agency ANI that masks should continue to be worn, especially in crowded or poorly ventilated places.

“I don’t think it is time to completely throw precautions away. I personally believe that in any crowded place where we are sitting fairly close to each other or in a poorly ventilated place, we must wear a mask. A mask definitely has a role in curtailing transmission,” she said.

She further added that there is also a need to take care that infection does not spread to vulnerable groups such as senior citizens.

Apart from her, other doctors also said the move to remove mask mandates or even to make it optional in public places was not a wise decision. The experts also cautioned that the vulnerable population should continue to follow all Covid-appropriate behaviour.

Dr Suranjit Chatterjee, a senior consultant at a prominent Delhi hospital, told News 18, “While it has been observed that many people have already stopped wearing masks, amid a fall in Covid cases, I would say it should have been done in a gradual manner.” He added that the mask mandates should have remained in crowded public places like malls, markets, theatres etc.

Dr Richa Sareen, a consultant in another Delhi-based hospital, told News 18 that people with co-morbidities must continue to wear mask and follow Covid-appropriate behaviour.