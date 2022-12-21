COVID Alert India: Dr. Randeep Guleria Issues Warning For India Amid Rising Cases in China. Read His Full Statement

COVID Alert : "Viral infections rise in winter. Better care needs to be taken. Important for people, especially high-risk groups, to protect themselves and take booster dose". said Dr R Guleria, Chairman - Institute of Internal Medicine & Respiratory&Sleep Medicine&Director - Med Edu, Medanta, Gurugram.

COVID Alert: Dr. Randeep Guleria Issues Warning For India Amid Rising Cases in China

Covid Alert India: Amid rising coronavirus cases in China, former AIIMS director Randeep Guleria has asked people, especially high-risk groups to take booster doses at the earliest. “Viral infections rise in winter. Better care needs to be taken. Important for people, especially high-risk groups, to protect themselves and take booster dose”. said Dr R Guleria, Chairman – Institute of Internal Medicine & Respiratory&Sleep Medicine&Director – Med Edu, Medanta, Gurugram.

When asked if severe spike in Beijing could impact India in the coming months, Guleria asserted that the condition of India is much better than that of China, however, people need to be vigilant. “Testing has reduced slightly in India. People are not getting tests done in winter thinking it is viral flu. If there are more tests, then the mutation of the virus will be known”, he added.

‘COVID NOT OVER YET’

Meanwhile, after reviewing the Covid situation in India in the wake of several countries reporting a resurgence of the virus, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that the pandemic is not over yet, but “we are prepared to manage any situation”.

He made the remark after holding a review meeting with senior officials at the Nirman Bhavan here earlier in the day. Taking to Twitter, the Minister said: In view of the rising cases of Covid19 in some countries, reviewed the situation with experts and officials today.

“Covid is not over yet. I have directed all concerned to be alert and strengthen surveillance. We are prepared to manage any situation.”

CENTRE WRITES TO STATES, UTs

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry has also written to the states to ramp up the whole genome sequencing of positive cases to track the new Covid variant. In the letter on Tuesday, the Ministry said: “In view of the sudden spurt of cases being witnessed in Japan, the US, South Korea, Brazil and China, it is essential to gear up the whole genome sequencing of positive case samples to track the variants through Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium network”.