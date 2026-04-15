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Covid back in Delhi? More than 50% of households report coronavirus, fever-like symptoms – Survey

Covid back in Delhi? More than 50% of households report coronavirus, fever-like symptoms – Survey

According to a survey, changing weather and poor air quality in Delhi-NCR may be weakening immunity and helping infections spread faster.

Covid back in Delhi? More than 50% of households report coronavirus, fever-like symptoms – Survey

Has the COVID-19 era returned to Delhi again? A latest report revealed that around 56 percent of households in the capital city and adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) have at least one member suffering from the deadly virus, flu or other viral fever-related symptoms. According to a survey by LocalCircles, which received over 16,200 responses from residents living in Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad and Ghaziabad, nearly 22 percent of households stated that at least four members were affected, while 12 percent of households said at least two individuals are showing symptoms. However, another 22 percent of households reported that one member was found to be affected. The remaining 44 percent had no members affected by the symptoms. The survey aimed to find out how common Covid, flu and viral fever-like symptoms are among households in the region.

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Covid-19 Back In Delhi: Many Families Face Multiple Infections

The survey indicate that several households (nearly 50%) have not reported any illness. However, several affected families are dealing with more than one infection within the same household. The symptoms mentioned by the survey are – fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, body ache, joint and muscle pain, fatigue and breathlessness. Some people also experienced stomach-related issues. The survey report highlighted that the patients also have a longer recovery time with weakness for weeks following the initial infection.

These infections are often spreading within entire households, specially during seasonal shifts with people reporting dry cough and severe fatigue. Toddlers and minors are falling sick more frequently, while elderlies are experiencing more complications.

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Experts Link Current Surge To H3N2, Other Viruses

According to the survey, citing health experts, the current wave is mainly linked to Influenza A (H3N2) and other viruses like – metapneumovirus, influenza strains and covid-19. Experts also blamed changing weather patterns and poor air quality of the region, which weakens immunity.

Experts advised residents of Delhi-NCR to adhere to basic precautionary measures such as washing hands frequently and the habit of wearing masks in crowded places.

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