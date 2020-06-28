New Delhi: Dismissing claims of community transmission of COVID-19 in Delhi, Union home minister Amit Shah, who is also looking after the coronavirus situation in Delhi, said there is nothing to worry. Also Read - Rahul Gandhi Doing 'Ochi Rajneeti', His 'Surender Modi' Tweet Against PM Encouraged by China And Pakistan: Amit Shah

In an interview to ANI, the Union home minister said, “After Manish Sisodia’s statement that there will be 5.5 lakh cases by July-end, PM also asked me, Home Ministry, to help Delhi Govt. Soon after, a coordination meeting was called and a number of decisions, including testing of all individuals in containment zones, were taken.” Also Read - Delhi Containment Zones: Number Rises to 417 From 280 After Re-mapping

Now the situation won’t reach that stage, Shah claimed during the interview. “We will be in a much better situation because we stressed preventive measures,” he said. Also Read - Feeling Much Better And Stronger, Tweets AAP Leader Atishi Who Tested COVID-19 Positive

“The situation regarding bodies (of COVID19 victims) in Delhi was grim. Over 350 bodies were pending for last rites. We decided that within two days last rites of bodies will be done as per religion. Today, no body is left for last rites. Now last rituals are conducted same day,” Amit Shah said.

On Delhi-Centre conflict over COVID-19 strategies, Amit Shah said, “There is coordination…Arvind Kejriwal is always kept in the loop. He is also involved in decision making. Some political statements may have been made but no impact on decision making.”

On Saturday, both Shah and Kejriwal went to visit the biggest COVID-19 facility in Chhatarpur.