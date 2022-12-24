Covid BF.7 in India, What Should People Do Who Haven’t Taken Their COVID Booster Dose

COVID BF.7 Latest Update: Amid a spurt in BF. 7 cases in China, India has begun taking all necessary precautions. In vie of the latest COVID scare, government has issued fresh guidelines ahead of the festive season and new year celebration. All states and UTs have also detailed their own set of advisories. Starting today, India will start random sampling of incoming international passengers too. While experts suggest that there will be no lockdown like situation, however they emphasised on the need to be fully vaccinated and adhering to covid protocols.

Government has initiated precautionary advisory and is scanning all the international travellers. Meanwhile, the residents are requested to take their booster dose for Covid so that their immune system will be ready to fight the virus.

On Wednesday, Niti Aayog’s VK Paul, after the Centre’s meeting informed that only 27-28% of India’s population had taken the booster dose till date. He emphasised on the need to take the precaution dose as cases surge alarmingly globally.

Have you not taken your booster shot yet? Then here is your quick guide to follow through.

How to search for COVID booster dose centre? Go to Co-Win portal Scroll down the window to ‘Search Your Nearest Vaccination Center. Here you can search by district, PIN code or on the map For PIN Code, you have to enter your desired PIN Code and can look up vaccination centres nearby For the Search in Map method, you have to manually locate your self on the interactive map and the portal will immediately show you the nearest vaccination centres. For district you have to enter the State’s name and the district’s name and click on search How to book your appointment for COVID booster? Log into the CoWin website using your registered mobile number. You should enter the same mobile number which was registered while taking your first two doses of the vaccine.

-You will be able to find the vaccine certification of all your previous doses on the CoWIN website. You can also download the vaccine certificate for future use.

Now for booking the booster dose, first check if you are eligible for the same one and can take the booster shot only 9 months after the second dose. You will also get notified for your dose on the CoWIN portal.

If you are eligible for the booster shot, click on the Schedule option available next to the notification.

Enter Pincode or district name to find available vaccination centres.

Now check the available vaccination centre and book an appointment selecting date and time.

If you are booking appointments from private centres then you will have to pay for the dose. Are fourth booster doses allowed in India? A fourth shot is not allowed in India yet. The government defines “fully vaccinated” as two doses of the vaccine, and the precautionary dose is in addition to being fully vaccinated. The Covid-19 vaccination is a closely monitored process that identifies every individual through the centralised CoWIN platform, and there is no provision for a fourth dose in the system.