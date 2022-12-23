Covid BF.7 Sub-variant Scare: Mock Drill in Hospitals Across Country, Detailed Guidelines to be Issued Soon | 5 Points

For the unversed, BF.7 is a sub-lineage of the Omicron variant BA.5 and has the strongest infection ability since it is highly transmissible.

New Delhi: Amid Omicron’s BF.7 sub-variant scare, a mock drill for an emergency response to deal with COVID-19 cases will be conducted in hospitals across the country on Tuesday, December 27. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will also visit a government hospital for the mock drill, news agency ANI reported. For the unversed, BF.7 is a sub-lineage of the Omicron variant BA.5 and has the strongest infection ability since it is highly transmissible.

COVID-19 Cases in India Here’s Your 5-Point Cheatsheet to This Big Story

U nion Health Ministry to issue a new advisory for COVID-19 in view of New Year and upcoming festivals, said Sources

Prime Minister Narendra Modi cautioned people against complacency and urged them to wear masks in crowded places, while also directing officials to strengthen surveillance measures, especially at international airports.

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya yesterday said in the Lok Sabha the Centre was keeping an eye on the global Covid situation following the recent surge in cases in China and other countries, and since the enemy was changing with time there was a need to continue a collective fight.

Govt of India approves Nasal vaccine. It will be used as a heterologous booster & will be available first in private hospitals. It will be included in COVID-19 vaccination program from today: Official Sources

On the other hand, the Uttar Pradesh government will formulate a fresh policy for the prevention and management of Covid-19 in with the state-level health advisory committee, Chief Miniconsultationster Yogi Adityanath said.