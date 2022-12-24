Covid Travel Advisory: RT-PCR Must For International Arrivals From THESE Countries. Deets Here

On arrival, if any passenger from these countries is found symptomatic or tests positive for Covid19, then he/she will be put under quarantine, Union Health Min Dr Mandaviya informed on Saturday.

New Delhi: With Covid-19 cases on an upswing across the world amid BF.7 variant, the Indian Health Ministry on Saturday announced that international arrivals from China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong and Thailand will have to mandatorily present RT-PCR test results. Adding details, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that if any passenger from these countries be symptomatic or test positive for Covid-19, they will be quarantined.

He further informed that Air Suvidha form filling to declare current health status will also be made compulsory for international passengers arriving from China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong and Thailand.

#WATCH | Air Suvidha portal to be implemented for passengers arriving from China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong & Thailand, RT-PCR to be made mandatory for them. After arriving in India, if they test positive, they’ll be quarantined: Union Health Min Dr Mandaviya pic.twitter.com/ST7ypqmy1V — ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2022

India reported 201 new coronavirus infections, raising the tally to 4.46 crore, while the active cases increased to 3,397, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday.The death toll stands at 5,30,691 with one fatality reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am by the ministry stated.

The daily positivity was recorded at 0.15 per cent and the weekly positivity at 0.14 per cent. An increase of 17 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 case count in a span of 24 hours, the ministry said.