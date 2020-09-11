New Delhi: With a record single-day spike of 96,551 infections, India’s tally of coronavirus cases surpassed the 45 lakh-mark on Friday. The death toll climbed to 76,271 after a total of 1,209 people succumbed to the deadly infection, which is also the highest fatality in a single day. The recoveries, on the other hand surged to 35,42,66, pushing the national recovery rate beyond 77.30 per cent. The fatality rate has dipped to 1.68 per cent, the Ministry data showed. Also Read - DMRC Issues New Guidelines Ahead of Resumption of Services on All Lines, Encourages 'Work From Home'

“India’s COVID-19 case tally crosses 45 lakh mark with a spike of 96,551 new cases and 1,209 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. The total case tally stands at 45,62,415 including 9,43,480 active cases, 35,42,664 cured/discharged/migrated & 76,271 deaths”, said the Ministry of Health. Also Read - Sanitised Looting! Masked Men Sanitise Their Hands Before Robbing Jewellery Store in UP's Aligarh | Caught on Camera

According to the data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India conducted a record 11,63,542 tests in a single day on Thursday, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 5,40,97,975. Also Read - 'Why Different Food For Jawans And Officers Stationed at Border', Asks Rahul at Defence Panel Meet

India's #COVID19 case tally crosses 45 lakh mark with a spike of 96,551 new cases & 1,209 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. The total case tally stands at 45,62,415 including 9,43,480 active cases, 35,42,664 cured/discharged/migrated & 76,271 deaths: Ministry of Health pic.twitter.com/cAnTFUvmnq — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2020

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and it went past 40 lakh on September 5.

Here are the top developments:

India has breached US’ single day tally of cases, but the US still holds the single day deaths record of 2,494 on April 15.

The overall number of global coronavirus cases stood at 28,054,396 and the fatalities rose to 908,017. The US accounted for the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 6,395,904 and 191,753 respectively,

In India, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh are the worst-hit states. They account for over more than 60 per cent of the active cases, according to the Ministry.

The Health Ministry and ICMR have jointly written to all the States and UTs and urged them to ensure that the all symptomatic negative cases of rapid antigen test are mandatorily retested using the gold standard RT-PCR test to ensure that such symptomatic negative cases do not remain untested and spread the disease

The Ministry has also urged the States and UTs to urgently establish a monitoring mechanism in every district, a designated officer or a team, and at the State level to follow up such cases.

The much-awaited findings of the first national serosurvey conducted by the ICMR, indicated that 0.73 per cent of adults in India were exposed to Covid-19 infection, amounting to 6.4 million infections in total by early May.

The seropositivity was highest in the age-group of 18-45 years at 43.3 per cent, followed by those between 46 and 60 years (39.5 per cent) and the lowest seropositivity was detected in those aged above 60 years (17.2 per cent).

Serum Institute of India stated that it is putting on hold clinical trials of an experimental COVID-19 vaccine for which it has been enlisted to manufacture a billion doses. The move came a day after the company stated that it would push ahead with the trials in India despite British drugmaker AstraZeneca hitting a pause button following an unexplained illness in a study participant.