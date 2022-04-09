New Delhi: Precaution dose of Covid vaccines will be made available to 18+ population group from tomorrow, April 10. Until now, health and frontline workers, and all those above 60 years age were eligible to get the ‘precaution dose’ or booster shot. The precautionary dose for the 18-plus population will be available at private vaccination centres. Therefore, the person who receives the dose will have to pay for it. Earlier, Serum Institute of India (SII) has said the third dose of its Covishield vaccine would be priced at Rs 600 per shot. “End-users will pay Rs 600 for the booster dose and the hospitals will get at a discounted price,” it said in a statement. Bharat Biotech, which manufactures Covaxin, is yet to announce its price.Also Read - Precaution Doses to be Available For All Above 18 at Private Vaccination Centres From April 10

Covid Booster Dose For All Adults: Check Price, Vaccine details

The Union health ministry has allowed precautionary, or booster, doses of Covid-19 vaccines for all adults from Sunday (April 10) at private vaccination centres. Precaution dose will be of same vaccine which has been used for administration of 1st & 2nd dose. No fresh registrations would be required for precaution dose as all due beneficiaries are already registered on CoWIN. All vaccinations must mandatorily be recorded of CoWIN platform and both the options of ‘Online appointment’ and ‘Walk-in’ registration and vaccination will be available at Private CVCs. Private vaccination centres can charge only up to a maximum of Rs 150 as service charge for vaccination over & above the cost of vaccine Private CVCs will maintain the vaccination sites as per the guidelines issued earlier by MoHFW. Healthcare workers (HCWs), Frontline workers (FLWs) and senior citizens shall continue to receive precaution dose vaccination at any CVC, including free of charge vaccination at Government Vaccination Centers.

On Friday, the central government announced that all adult citizens will be able to take their precaution dose from April 10 as long as their second shot was administered at least nine months earlier. The booster dose has already been rolled out free of cost for frontline workers and people aged 60 and above. But others will have to pay for the precaution doses which will be available for them only at private vaccination centres. Also Read - COVID-19 Fourth Wave: What Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla Said on India's Booster Policy?

“Adding an extra layer of safety! Precaution Dose to be available to 18+ age group from 10th April, 2022, at Private Vaccination Centres. All 18+ who have completed 9 months after administration of 2nd dose, would be eligible for Precaution Dose,” Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted after the announcement. Also Read - Not Related To Safety Or Efficacy: Bharat Biotech On WHO Suspending Covaxin Supply