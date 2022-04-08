Covid-19 Booster Dose For All Adults: Precaution dose of COVID-19 vaccines will be available to all aged above 18 years at private vaccination centres from April 10, the Union Health Ministry announced on Friday. “It has been decided that the precaution dose of Covid vaccines will be made available to the 18-plus population group at private vaccination centres. This facility would be available at all private vaccination centres,” the ministry said.Also Read - International Travel: Govt May Allow COVID Booster Dose For THESE People Travelling Abroad Soon

“Adding an extra layer of safety! precaution dose to be available to 18+ age group from 10th April, 2022, at private vaccination centres. All 18+ who have completed nine months after administration of second dose would be eligible for precaution dose,” Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Twitter. Also Read - Covid Booster Dose: No Need of Doctor's Certificate For 60+ | Read Health Ministry's Latest Guidelines

People above 18 years of age will have to pay for their booster doses, according to the government statement. Unlike the booster shots announced for healthcare workers, frontline staff and those above 60, the third jab will not be free for most adults. The ongoing free COVID-19 inoculation programme through government vaccination centres for the first and the second dose to the eligible population as well as the precaution dose to healthcare workers, frontline workers and those above 60 years will be accelerated, the ministry stated. Also Read - Covid Booster Dose: Here's How to Book Precaution Dose on CoWIN; Eligibility, Documents Required. Full Details Here

Here are the answers to some frequently asked questions regarding COVID booster shots:

Who is eligible for a booster dose?

All those above the age of 18 who have completed nine months after the administration of the second dose are eligible for the precaution dose.

When to take the booster dose?

As per the government notification, one is eligible for the precautionary dose of vaccine against the novel coronavirus nine months after their second dose.

Which vaccine to be given as booster dose?

As of now, mixing of COVID-19 vaccines is not allowed in the country which means the precaution dose will be the same vaccine as the first and the second dose. However, final guidelines on vaccinating all above 18 years are yet to be issued.

How to book an appointment for the booster dose?

One can book appointment for Covid precautionary dose by visiting the Co-WIN portal (www.cowin.gov.in) or through the Aarogya Setu App. The appointment will be granted after after signing-in through the registered mobile number and Aadhar card.

How much will a booster dose cost?

After the announcement, vaccine maker Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla said the precaution dose of its Covishield vaccine will be priced at Rs 600 plus taxes per shot for eligible individuals. “End-users will pay Rs 600 for the booster dose and the hospitals will get at discounted price,” Poonawalla said in a statement. He also said that once Covovax is approved as a booster dose, it will cost Rs 900 plus taxes.

(With agency inputs)