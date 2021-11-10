New Delhi: If you have been wondering when is the ideal time to take a booster dose for COVID-19 vaccine, we might have an answer for you. Bharat Biotech Chairman and Managing Director Krishna Ella on Wednesday said that the ideal time for a booster shot of COVID-19 vaccine is six months after the second dose. He also emphasised the importance of having a nasal vaccine against coronavirus infection.Also Read - Singapore to End Free Covid Treatment of Unvaccinated People

“The ideal time for a booster dose is six months after the second dose,” Ella stated at the Times Now Summit 2021. Bharat Biotech is also looking at nasal vaccine as a booster dose as its scaling up capacity is very easy when compared with Covaxin, he added. On the importance of having a nasal vaccine, he said the entire world is looking at those. “That is the only way to stop transmission. Everyone is trying to figure out the immunology and fortunately, Bharat Biotech has figured it out,” he said. Also Read - Covaxin and Covishield Recognised by 96 Countries, Says Health Minister

“We are coming out with a nasal vaccine, we are thinking that Covaxin can be given as first dose, the second dose can be given a nasal, that is also strategically, scientifically very important because with the second dose, if it is a nasal one, you stop the transmission of the virus…,” Ella said. Nasal vaccine works well if someone has been infected or if someone has been vaccinated with one dose, he added. Also Read - Good News For India: Over 96 Countries Agree To Mutually Accept Vaccination Certificates, Says Govt

On PM Modi taking Covaxin

About Prime Minister Narendra Modi taking the Covaxin shot, he said, “What would a scientist like to have? A country head taking his vaccine. That is the best satisfaction a scientist can get… It shows confidence in the Indian science, confidence in the startup, and confidence in our innovation…”.

Bhrat Biotech first to develop Zika vaccine

He also pointed out that his company was the first in the world to develop a Zika vaccine. Speaking about the same, Ella said Bharat Biotech is ready with a vaccine for Zika virus. Phase I is complete. The government has to take up more trials because there are more cases now. “We were the first company in the world to develop the Zika vaccine in 2014… We were the first one to file for a global patent for Zika vaccine”, he added.

(With inputs from PTI)