New Delhi: Owing to the lack of data on vaccine mixing, health ministry sources reportedly claimed that there will be no mix-and-match and the government may prescribe the same Covid-19 vaccine for the booster or precaution dose. Earlier on Saturday, in the wake of rising Omicron cases across the country, PM Narendra Modi announced that the administration of ‘precaution dose’ to healthcare and frontline workers will begin from January 10. He had also stated that that vaccination against COVID-19 for children between 15-18 years will start from January 3, 2022.Also Read - Comorbidity Certificate Must For People Above 60 To Get Booster Shot. Details HERE

Now talking to a leading portal, senior health ministry sources informed that if a person has taken Covishield or Covaxin, he/she would be inoculated precaution or booster doses of the same vaccine. “We need to keep this in mind that our Prime Minister has named the dose as ‘precautionary’ and not booster doses. The panels are still deliberating over boosters for other population,” CNN-News 18 quoted the government official as saying.

‘Precautionary Shots Only Applicable After 9 Months of Second Dose’

Healthcare workers and those above the age of 60 and suffering from co-morbidities will be applicable for the ‘precautionary dose’ of coronavirus vaccines from next month only after 9 months of receiving the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, according to Dr R S Sharma, Chief Executive officer at National Health Authority.

Dr. Sharma, who also heads the functioning of the CoWIN platform in an exclusive interview to ANI on Monday said that the third dose is only applicable after nine months of receiving the second Covid-19 vaccine shot.

“The process will be exactly the same. When you are more than 60 years of age and you have already been given two doses and if you want to register for the third dose, the gap between the second dose and the day you are registering or the day you are getting the third dose should be more than nine months which is 39 weeks,” Sharma told news agency ANI.

‘Deliberation on Need For Booster Dose Underway’

Meanwhile, the government’s scientific groups are deliberating on the need for a booster dose. Reports claimed that they are reviewing all data from across the world as well as from India. Addressing a presser, ICMR Director General Balram Bhargava said discussions are going on to look at different aspects of a booster dose.