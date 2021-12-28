Covid Booster Dose: As India gears up to administer Covid booster dose to its at-risk population from January 10, the Union Health Ministry issued fresh guidelines regarding the same on Tuesday. All persons aged 60 years and above with co-morbidities will not be required to produce/submit any certificate from the doctor, at the time of administration of Covid precaution dose, the Health Ministry said.Also Read - Centre in Talks with Pune Drugmaker Gennova Biopharma to Test mRNA Vaccine for Booster Dose

"…Such persons are expected to obtain the advice of their doctor before deciding to avail of precaution dose…," it added.

Regarding Covid vaccination for those aged 15-18 years, MHA said appointments can be booked online or on site (walk-in). Services in the on-site (walk-in) mode will be available subject to the availability of vaccination slots, it clarified.

