New Delhi: India's fight against coronavirus continues and the innoculation drive seems to be going on a steady manner. The precaution dose of COVID-19 vaccine for all adults was being made available at private vaccination centres from Sunday. This comes after the Centre announced that the precaution dose of anti-COVID19 vaccines will be available to everyone aged above 18 years at the private vaccination centres beginning April 10.

The Centre also informed the states that the precaution dose will be of the same COVID-19 vaccine like the one used for the administration of the first two doses and that private vaccination centres can charge up to a maximum of Rs 150 per dose as a service charge over and above the cost of the vaccine.

COVID Booster Doses For All Adults – Top Points