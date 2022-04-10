New Delhi: India’s fight against coronavirus continues and the innoculation drive seems to be going on a steady manner. The precaution dose of COVID-19 vaccine for all adults was being made available at private vaccination centres from Sunday. This comes after the Centre announced that the precaution dose of anti-COVID19 vaccines will be available to everyone aged above 18 years at the private vaccination centres beginning April 10.Also Read - NIT Srinagar Becomes COVID Hotspot as 24 People Test Positive
The Centre also informed the states that the precaution dose will be of the same COVID-19 vaccine like the one used for the administration of the first two doses and that private vaccination centres can charge up to a maximum of Rs 150 per dose as a service charge over and above the cost of the vaccine.
COVID Booster Doses For All Adults – Top Points
- The Union Health Ministry announced that precaution dose will be available at private vaccination centres from April 10 for all aged above 18 who have completed nine months after the administration of the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
- Vaccine majors Serum Institute of India (SII) and Bharat Biotech said they have decided to cut prices of the precaution dose of their respective COVID-19 vaccines to Rs 225 per shot for private hospitals after discussion with the government.
- Those who were born between 1963 to 2004 are eligible for the precautionary dose. However, there has to be a gap of 9 months/ 273 days after the second dose before the third dose or the precautionary dose is administered.
- Citizens can walk-in at the private centres or log in on the CoWIN portal
- For healthcare workers, frontline workers and those above the age of 60 years, the third dose will be free.
- So far, about 96 per cent of all those aged above 15 have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, while about 83 per cent have received both doses, according to ministry data.
- More than 2.4 crore precaution doses have also been administered to healthcare workers, frontline workers and those aged above 60. Besides, 45 per cent of beneficiaries in the 12-14 years age group have received the first dose, the ministry had said.
- Doctors at private vaccination centres in Delhi on Saturday said they are all prepared for the exercise and that the third shot will provide “stronger protection” against the coronavirus.
- “We have been at the forefront, among private healthcare players, in administering Covid vaccines. With the government allowing the third dose, we are fully prepared to extend our support and carry it out,” Dr Sandeep Budhiraja, group medical director, Max Healthcare, said.
- Dr Bishnu Pangrahi, group head, Medical Strategy and Operations, Fortis Healthcare, said the government’s decision to make the precaution dose available for all adults has come at the right time as many countries are again witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases. “Looking at how a lot of countries are again witnessing a new virulent wave and with the emergence of new Covid variants, I think it is a step taken in the right direction at the right time and would like to congratulate the government on this.