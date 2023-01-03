Covid Can Linger In Brain, Other Body Parts For Months Even After Patients Recover From It: Study

Covid-19 can quickly spread to the entire body and remain in the heart, brain and other organs for months, a study published in the journal Nature showed.

Washington: A new study found that the SARS-CoV-2 virus can spread throughout the body, including the brain, and lingers for almost eight months. The study showed analysis of tissue samples from the autopsies of people who died due to COVID-19. The researchers from the US National Institutes of Health (NIH) tested samples from autopsies that were performed from April 2020 to March 2021. They conducted extensive sampling of the nervous system, including the brain, in 11 of the patients. All of the patients died with COVID-19, and none were vaccinated.

Covid virus and its impact on body and brain

The study, published in the journal Nature, showed that SARS-CoV-2 primarily infected and damaged airway and lung tissue. However, the researchers also found viral RNA in 84 distinct body locations and bodily fluids, and in one case they isolated viral RNA 230 days after a patient’s symptoms began. They detected SARS-CoV-2 RNA and protein in the hypothalamus and cerebellum of one patient and in the spinal cord and basal ganglia of two other patients. However, the study found little damage to brain tissue, “despite substantial viral burden.” The researchers also isolated viable SARS-CoV-2 virus from diverse tissues in and outside the respiratory tract, including the brain, heart, lymph nodes, gastrointestinal tract, adrenal gland, and eye.

The blood plasma of 38 patients tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, three tested negative, and plasma was unavailable for the other three. Thirty per cent of the patients were female, and the median age was 62.5 years. Twenty-seven patients (61.4 per cent) had three or more comorbidities.

The median interval from symptom onset to death was 18.5 days. Prior to this study, “the thinking in the field was that SARS-CoV-2 was predominantly a respiratory virus,” senior study author Daniel Chertow from NIH added.