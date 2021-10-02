New Delhi: India recorded 24,354 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 3,37,91,061, according to the Union health ministry’s data updated on Saturday morning. The total active coronavirus cases in the country declined to 2,73,889, which is the lowest in the last 197 days.Also Read - UK Responds To India's Reciprocal Restrictions, Says Will Make Travel For Indians As Easy As Possible

A decrease of 1,335 COVID-19 cases has been recorded in the total number of active cases in a span of 24 hours. Also Read - Religious Places Reopen in Delhi With Fresh COVID-19 Guidelines

The active cases account for less than 1 per cent of total cases, currently at 0.81 per cent, the lowest since March 2020. The current recovery rate stands at 97.86 per cent, the highest since March 2020. Also Read - Talks of Booster COVID Vaccine Dose in India Not Pertinent at Present: Health Ministry

The death toll climbed to 4,48,573 with 234 fresh fatalities, said the health ministry data.

According to the health ministry, the recovery of 25,455 patients in the last 24 hours has taken the cumulative tally of recovered patients since the beginning of the pandemic to 3,30,68,599.

The country reported a weekly positivity rate of 1.68 per cent which is less than 3 per cent for the last 99 days. The daily positivity rate in the country stands at 1.70 per cent, less than 3 per cent for the last 33 days.

As per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 14,29,2548 samples were tested on Friday, taking the total cumulative of COVID-19 tests conducted so far in the country to 57,19,94,990.

India has administered 89.74 crore COVID vaccine doses so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.