Covid Cases In India: Centre Issues Advisory To States Amid Spike In Cases | Read Notification Here

New Delhi: Centre issues advisory to States in view of a recent upsurge in COVID-19 cases and detection of first case of JN.1 variant in India. States urged to maintain a state of constant vigil over

New Covid Sub-Variant JN.1: WHO Urges For 'Strong Surveillance' Over Increasing Respiratory Infections; 6 Precautions to Take (Freepik)

New Delhi: Centre issues advisory to States in view of a recent upsurge in COVID-19 cases and detection of first case of JN.1 variant in India. States urged to maintain a state of constant vigil over the COVID situation. States to report & monitor district-wise SARI and ILI cases on a regular basis. States advised to ensure adequate testing including higher number of RT-PCR tests; and send positive samples for genome sequencing to INSACOG laboratories

