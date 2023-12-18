By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Covid Cases In India: Centre Issues Advisory To States Amid Spike In Cases | Read Notification Here
New Delhi: Centre issues advisory to States in view of a recent upsurge in COVID-19 cases and detection of first case of JN.1 variant in India. States urged to maintain a state of constant vigil over the COVID situation. States to report & monitor district-wise SARI and ILI cases on a regular basis. States advised to ensure adequate testing including higher number of RT-PCR tests; and send positive samples for genome sequencing to INSACOG laboratories
