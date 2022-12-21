COVID Cases in India: Gujarat Takes BIG Step Amid Rising Infection In China. Deets Here

Gujarat Health Minister Wednesday reviewed Covid-19 preparedness in the state and instructed to increase the testing of foreign arrivals at international airports

Gandhinagar: In the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in China, Gujarat Health Minister Wednesday reviewed Covid-19 preparedness in the state and instructed to increase the testing of foreign arrivals at international airports. He chaired a meeting of the Department’s senior officers where the Minister was briefed about the present situation in the state. Patel also instructed to to follow the ‘Triple T’ approach — tracing, testing and treatment — if required. Addressing the media, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Manoj Aggarwal said: “All primary and community health centers are being asked to keep medicine and enough stocks of vaccines ready, as well as oxygen plants that are installed should be tested and kept ready.”

COVID-19 Cases in Gujarat

According to the Department’s Tuesday’s bulletin, there are 20 active Covid cases in the state and their condition is stable. On Tuesday, two new cases were reported and six patients were discharged. Till date 12,66,452 patients were treated in the state and discharged, since the first case was reported in March 2020. Till now, a total of 11,043 persons have died due to the virus in the state.

COVID-19 Cases in China

After lifting zero-COVID policy restrictions, China is facing an unexpected surge in cases. The country has set up a network of hospitals to monitor mutations of the virus. The Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (China CDC) has established a data gathering network made up of one hospital in each city, and three cities in each province, reports South China Morning Post.

According to China CDC, 130 Omicron sub-lineages have been found in the past three months but none cause severe illness. These include several from the BQ.1 and XBB strains which have been circulating in the US, Britain and Singapore, among other countries.

Public health experts, including top respiratory disease expert Zhong Nanshan, warned that waves of Covid-19 infections in China over a short period of time might give rise to new variants of the virus.

While BA5.2 and BF.7 remain dominant in China, “BQ.1 and its sub-lineage have been found in 49 cases in nine provinces, while XBB sub-lineages have been found in 11 cases in three provinces”, Xu was quoted as saying. China has recorded 5,237 Covid-related deaths so far during the pandemic.

(With IANS Inputs)