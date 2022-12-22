New COVID Variant BF.7: IMA’s ADVISORY You Should NOT Ignore. Check Full Guidelines

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has issued an advisory to its state and local branches to take necessary preparatory steps in case of COVID outbreak in their areas. IMA also appealed to all its member to work proactively as done in the past to combat the outbreak.

New Delhi: Amid a spurt in COVID cases in China, Japan and the US, the Indian Medical Association has issued an advisory asking people to follow COVID appropriate behaviour with immediate effect. In the last 24 hours, nearly 5.37 lakhs new cases have been reported from major countries like USA, Japan, South Korea, France and Brazil. However, cases in India remained low as the country saw 145 new cases in last 24 hours out of which four cases are the new China variant – BF.7.

COVID ‘Appropriate Behaviour’ Guidelines People Need to Follow

1. Face masks are to be used in all public places.

2. Social distancing is to be maintained.

3. Regular hand washing with soap and water or sanitizers.

4. Public gatherings like marriages, political or social meetings etc. to be avoided.

5. Avoid International travel.

6. Consult the doctor in case of any symptoms like fever, sore throat, cough, loose motions etc.

7. Get your COVID vaccination including precautionary dose at the earliest.

8. Follow the government advisory issued from time to time.

“As of now, the situation is not alarming and therefore there is no need to panic. Prevention is better than cure. Therefore, all are advised to take the following necessary steps to overcome the impending COVID outbreak”, it stated further, adding that the Indian Medical Association with more than 3.5 lakhs medical practitioners across the county is committed to fight the dreaded disease and assures the government its full cooperation and participation in all activities of preventive and curative measures.