Should India SUSPEND Flights From China Amid Rising COVID Cases? Here’s What Majority of Indians Think

COVID Cases in India: At present, flights from mainland China to India are through other countries while direct flights run from Hong Kong to India.

Should India SUSPEND Flights From China Amid Rising Cases?

New Delhi: Amid surge in COVID-19 cases in China, 7 in 10 Indians opined that all flights from China should be suspended and the government should prohibit entry (mandatory quarantine) for anyone who has been in China in the last 14 days. At present, flights from mainland China to India are through other countries while direct flights run from Hong Kong to India.

According to a survey by social community engagement platform LocalCircles, 71 per cent of citizens said India should suspend flights from China as well as prohibit entry (mandatory quarantine) for anyone who has been in China in the last 14 days. Around 16 per cent respondents said the government should only suspend flights from China and let passengers who have been in China during the last 14 days come in via other countries with a negative Covid test report.

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Manish Tewari urged the government to suspend all flights to and fro from the country at the earliest. “Given alarming COVID -19 Situation in China Govt must suspend all flights to and fro from China ASAP. Given spike in US, Japan & South Korea & possibility of a new lethal variant emerging India should consider reintroducing COVID-19 protocols”, tweeted the Congress leader.

Meanwhile, with massive rise in COVID infection in China, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya reviewed the Covid-19 situation in the country and said that the the pandemic is not over yet, but “we are prepared to manage any situation”.

“In view of the rising cases of Covid19 in some countries, reviewed the situation with experts and officials today. Covid is not over yet. I have directed all concerned to be alert and strengthen surveillance. We are prepared to manage any situation”, he tweeted after a review meeting.