New Delhi: With the sudden rise in coronavirus cases across the country, several states and UTs have made wearing face masks mandatory to break the chain of the transmission and warned the violators of stringent action, including hefty fines. Earlier on Monday, Uttar Pradesh issued a notification and announced that face masks will be mandatory in the state capital Lucknow and districts bordering the NCR region. “In view of an increase in Covid cases, wearing face masks in public places is mandatory in Gautam Budh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Meerut, Bulandshahr, Baghpat, and Lucknow”, said Uttar Pradesh Govt. Besides, the Haryana and Chandigarh administration also made it compulsory to wear face masks in public places to contain the spread of the infection.Also Read - XE or Not? Delhi COVID Positive Samples Sent For Genome Sequencing to Know Reason Behind Sudden Surge

FACE MASKS MADE MANDATORY IN THESE CITIES

Gautam Buddha Nagar Meerut Ghaziabad Hapur Bagpat Bulandshahr Lucknow Gurugram Faridabad Sonipat Jhajjar Chandigarh

MASK MANDATE LIKELY TO RETURN IN DELHI

Meanwhile, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) is reportedly planning to reconsider its earlier decision to lift the fine on not wearing face masks in public places. A final decision on the same will be taken on April 20, Wednesday when DDMA will hold a meeting to review the COVID situation in the city. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia, Chief Secretary Vijay Dev, and senior officers of the departments concerned are expected to attend the crucial meeting.

COVID CASES ON RISE ACROSS DELHI-NCR

Delhi has been witnessing a spurt in new infections with the positivity rate registering a nearly three-fold rise between April 11-18. On April 11, the positivity rate stood at 2.70 percent which jumped to 3.95 percent on April 15 followed by 5.33 percent on April 16 and 7.72 percent on April 18, the government data showed.

WHY ARE CASES RISING?

Scientists are of the view that the removal of COVID-19 restrictions, including schools reopening for offline classes, increased socialising and economic activity may be driving the spike in the national capital and its surrounding areas, and some other pockets. “It has been more than two weeks since all COVID-19 restrictions have been removed. It is a holiday period and people are meeting and intermingling. This is also reflected in social mobility and economic activity, which are higher than pre-pandemic periods,” physician-epidemiologist Chandrakant Lahariya told a news agency while also advising caution and stressing on continued surveillance.