Kerala Coronavirus Latest Update: As coronavirus cases continue to rise in Kerala, the state government has made face mask mandatory for everyone in all hospitals. If COVID cases continue to increase, the state government might impose further restrictions. The development comes as Kerala has reported 292 new active cases of COVID-19 and three deaths on December 19. According to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of active cases in the state is 2,041, and the total number of people who died due to COVID in Kerala since its outbreak three years ago reached 72,056.

As per the data from the Union Health Ministry, out of the total 142 COVID cases reported in the country till Tuesday, 115 were from Kerala.

Will Kerala Impose Lockdown-like Restrictions?

After taking stock of the situation, Kerala Health Minister Veena George said there was nothing to be worried about as the state was well prepared to handle the virus infection. However, she did not say anything about imposing lockdown-like restrictions in the state.

She went on to add that there was an increase in COVID cases in November also and following that ministerial level meetings were held to chalk out the measures to be taken. She added that instructions were issued for testing of those showing symptoms and to send their samples for genomic sequencing.

No Covid Test At Airports

She has also rejected the direction of the Centre to conduct Covid tests at its airports. Earlier, the Centre had asked the state to subject all air passengers to Covid test. However, Health Minister Veena George said the Centre should give the same in writing. She said it is not right to isolate the state alone in the name of the new Covid strain.

Corona Cases in Kerala

Notably, Kerala reported 292 new active cases of COVID-19 and three deaths on December 19, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The total number of active cases in the state now stands at 2,041, and the total number of people who died due to COVID in Kerala since its outbreak three years ago reached 72,056.

Kerala Issues Health Advisory

Earlier, the Kerala government issued a health advisory and urged people above the age of 60 years, people with other illnesses, and pregnant women or mothers who are breastfeeding should wear masks before going to public places.

The state government also advised people to stay in close spaces and refrain from going to crowded places. The Kerala government’s advisory came one after the Centre issued an advisory.

