Covid cases rising in Andhra Pradesh, 12 infections, four deaths in three weeks

339 COVID-19 cases had been recorded in India since July 1. The highest number of cases has been reported in Kerala (115), followed by Karnataka (64), Maharashtra (43), Tamil Nadu (39).

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Covid-19: 2 deaths, 8 active cases in this state in weeks, targeted screening ordered | Image: X

Andhra Pradesh Health Commissioner G Veerapandian on Thursday said 12 Covid-19 cases were reported in the state between June 26 and July 16, with four patients losing their lives. He said all four people who died had serious underlying health conditions, including diabetes, high blood pressure, kidney disease and other medical problems.

In an official statement, Veerapandian said the Covid-19 cases were isolated and not part of any major outbreak. Of the four deaths, three were reported from Kadapa district and one from Kakinada.

The commissioner said the state’s first Covid-19 case of 2026 was detected in Kadapa on June 26. Another 11 infections were reported between July 1 and July 16.

According to the Health Department, two of the infected people caught the virus after coming into close contact with Covid-19 patients.

Kadapa recorded the highest number of infections with eight cases. Guntur reported two cases, while Visakhapatnam and Kakinada recorded one case each.

Veerapandian said the cases were reported from different mandals across the state and were not linked to a single location or cluster.

He added that 67 Covid-19 tests were conducted in Andhra Pradesh between June 26 and July 15. Eleven people tested positive in the state, while the 12th patient was diagnosed at Christian Medical College (CMC) in Vellore, Tamil Nadu.

Veerapandian said all the four patients—three from Kadapa and one from Kakinada—had pre-existing medical conditions such as high blood pressure, diabetes, kidney disease, and other severe illnesses.

339 COVID-19 cases had been recorded in India since July 1. The highest number of cases has been reported in Kerala (115), followed by Karnataka (64), Maharashtra (43), Tamil Nadu (39), Andaman and Nicobar Islands (18), Delhi (18), Rajasthan (12).