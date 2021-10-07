New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry on Thursday said that the challenge of COVID has not ended yet and urged everyone to make continuous efforts to keep situation in control. “The challenge of COVID has not ended yet. To some extent, we say that we haven’t controlled the second wave of COVID. We need to make continuous efforts” Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry said.Also Read - PM-CARES For Children: Govt Announces Eligibility Criteria, Entitlement | Check Details Here

While addressing the media, Lav Agarwal said that there are 28 districts including few in Arunachal Pradesh and Assam which have case positivity rate between 5% & 10% (high infection rate). There are 34 districts which are reporting weekly positivity rate of over 10%. Also Read - Railway Ministry Extends COVID Guidelines For 6 Months, Imposes Rs 500 Penalty on Violators

Lav Agarwal also informed that the overall positivity rate of the country was nearly at 1.68 per cent last week as compared to that of 5.86 per cent earlier. “On an average, 20,000 COVID cases have been recorded daily. Of these 56% cases were reported from Kerala last week” he said. Also Read - PM Modi Completes Uninterrupted 20 Years In Office: A Look At His Many Firsts Initiatives

Here are the key takeaways from health ministry’s briefing: