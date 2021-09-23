New Delhi: With festive season round the corner, the Union Health Ministry on Thursday sounded alert urging people to follow the Covid guidelines issued by the government and avoid mass gathering in containment zones and in districts with over 5 percent positivity rate. While addressing the media, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that six states/ Union Territories namely Lakshadweep, Chandigarh, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Sikkim have covered 100 percent of the first doses to their population.Also Read - PM Modi to Launch Pradhan Mantri Digital Health Mission on Sept 27

He further added that four states/UTs have more than 90 percent coverage of first dose – these are Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Kerala, Ladakh and Uttarakhand. "66% of the 18+ population has received at least one dose of COVID vaccines; 23% of the 18+ population received both doses. We have been able to achieve this due to tremendous work by some states," Rajesh Bhushan said.

Here are some of the important takeaways from Health Ministry’s Briefing:

What can be termed as a huge relief, India has been witnessing a continuous decline in the positivity rate for the last 12 weeks. According to the health ministry the recovery rate is now stands at 97.8%.

“I am pleased to inform that an advisory has been issued to make arrangements for ‘vaccination at home’ for those who have disabilities or are differently challenged, in line with COVID SOPs,” Dr VK Paul, Member-Health, NITI Aayog said.