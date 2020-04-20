New Delhi: India on Monday witnessed the biggest single-day spike in the number of coronavirus patients – 1,553 cases in the last 24 hours, following which the country’s tally surpassed 17,000-mark. The Union Health Ministry said that country’s total number of confirmed cases reached 17,265 and the death toll soared to 543. Notably, thirty-six deaths were reported in a day. Also Read - Coronavirus: 'Situation Serious in Mumbai, Pune, Indore, Jaipur And West Bengal,' MHA Tells States

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state with a total of 4,203 cases. While 507 patients have recovered, 223 fatalities have been registered. Also Read - Sacred Games Star Rajshri Deshpande Writes to Shah Rukh Khan to Provide PPE Kits in Interiors of Aurangabad

Meanwhile, several states across the country eased restrictions today in the non-containment zones to boost economic activities. Last week, while announcing extension of lockdown, PM Modi had announced relaxations in curbs in a bid to save both lives and livelihood. Also Read - Bengaluru COVID-19 Attack: Karnataka Government Swings Into Action; 59 Arrested, 5 FIRs Filed

Here are Key Developments:

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) told state governments and union territories that the situation was serious in Mumbai, Pune, Indore, Jaipur as well as at some places in West Bengal, including Kolkata. “Violation of lockdown measures has been reported from these places, posing a serious health hazard to public and risk for spread of COVID-19,” the ministry’s note stated.

The Centre pulled up Kerala government for easing curbs in the state. Taking strong objection to the Kerala government’s decision to allow opening of restaurants, public transport, MSME industries in municipal areas, the Narendra Modi-led government said that it amounts to dilution of Centre’s lockdown guidelines.

Doctors in Andhra Pradesh conducted a record 5,508 tests on Friday. With this, Andhra Pradesh stood in second place among states conducting a maximum number of COVID-19 tests per million population.

Valentis Cancer Hospital in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut, which had published an advertisement stating that it would, from now on, admit Muslim patients and their caretakers only after they test negative for coronavirus, has now tendered an apology for publishing such an advertisement.

Total number of confirmed cases in Delhi reached 2,003. Death toll climbed to 45. “38 patients who died suffered from serious ailments. Rapid tests are most likely to start from today”, said Delhi Health Minister.

A COVID-19 positive doctor, who was undergoing treatment at Teerthanker Mahaveer University (TMU) medical college, Moradabad died last night. He was in critical condition and was on ventilator for the past several days.

A one-and-a-half-month-old baby boy in Delhi died of coronavirus becoming the country’s youngest victim of the infection which also affected a 12-day-old infant girl in Bhopal, as COVID-19 cases jumped by over one thousand for the sixth straight day on Sunday prompting authorities to scale up rapid antibody based blood tests.

In Delhi, all 16 high-risk contacts of the pizza delivery boy who had tested positive for COVID19, have tested negative.

5 COVID-19 dedicated hospitals were launched in Odisha today via video-conferencing. Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik, Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Pralhad Joshi, and other officials were present at the launch via video-conferencing.

An NSA detainee, who escaped from a hospital in Jabalpur after testing positive for coronavirus, was caught by police in Madhya Pradesh’s Narsingpur district earlier in the day. The man escaped on Sunday when he and other patients were being shifted to a super-specialty facility in the Jabalpur Medical College and Hospital. The detainee tested coronavirus positive on April 11.