New Delhi: The Union Ministry on Tuesday informed that nearly 22 districts- 7 from Kerala, 5 from Manipur, 3 in Meghalaya among others, are reporting an increasing trend in cases that has been reported, in the last 4 weeks. Calling it a matter of concern, the government further added that there are still 62 districts in the country where over 100 cases are reported every day. These cases are found in a localised and limited set of areas of these districts. "We may be tired but virus is not," said the health ministry during the briefing on ongoing Covid-19 situation.

"There has been a consistent decline in the weekly average in the COVID cases…But if we compare the rate of decline in cases, from earlier to now, its decrease remains the area of concern. We're in talks with states in this regard," the government added.

On the vaccination front, the government said that the cumulative Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country have crossed 44 crore. In another significant achievement, Maharashtra on Monday became the first state to inoculate more than 1 crore people with both doses of Covid-19 vaccine, it said.