New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday asserted that by June 20, the Delhi government will start conducting 18,000 COVID-19 testing per day, newly appointed Delhi BJP chief Adesh Kumar Gupta told reporters after an all-party meeting today. Furthermore, the BJP leader stated that Shah approved BJP demand to waive off 50% charges on coronavirus tests.

"Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that by 20th June, Delhi Govt will start conducting 18,000 COVID-19 testing per day. In the all-party meeting, BJP demanded that 50% charges should be waived off on testing. This demand has been approved by him", news agency ANI quoted Gupta as saying.

On the other hand, Delhi Congress accused CM Kejriwal of misleading people and holding private hospitals responsible for the ongoing crisis in the national capital. "CM has been misleading, and holding pvt hospitals responsible. We've submitted evidence to HM, he has sent that for probe by Health Secretary. Construction of 3 large hospitals, with 2609 beds, should've been completed by Dec 2019. What game is Delhi govt playing?" Delhi Congress chief lambasted the AAP-led government.

Upping the ante further, the Congress leader said,”Kejriwal had announced of providing a compensation of Rs 1 Crores for next of the kin of Corona warriors. But that compensation has not been provided yet. We have requested that the compensation be immediately provided so that they don’t lose their morale.”

Meanwhile, India today witnessed a spike of over 11,000 cases third day in a row with 325 deaths taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,32,424. On the positive side, the number of recoveries (1,69,797) remained higher than the active ones (1,53,106), for the seventh consecutive day.