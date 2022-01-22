New Delhi: Amid the continuous spike in COVID-19 cases in most parts of India, several states and Union Territories including Gujarat, Kerala, Maharashtra, Delhi, and Telangana have either imposed new curbs, including night curfew and Sunday lockdown or extended the restrictions already in place to contain the viral spread. India on Saturday reported 3,37,704 fresh, with a daily positivity rate of 17.22 per cent, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.Also Read - Ireland to Lift Most Covid Restrictions Including Social Distancing in Public Venues

List of Covid-19 restrictions imposed in major states

Gujarat

Night curfew is all set to begin in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday in 17 towns of Gujarat amid the COVID-19 outbreak and police have been asked to implement it with “officer-oriented policing with human approach”, a top official told PTI. The night curfew, which will be in force from 10pm to 6am, was announced in these towns for the first time by the state government recently, while such curbs are already in place in 10 major cities of the state. Also Read - 'Isolation Facility' Not Mandatory For COVID Positive Foreign Arrivals Starting Today. Details Here

The Gujarat government had on Friday imposed night curfew in 17 more towns with high positivity rates while extending its implementation in 10 cities till January 29. At present, night curfew is in force in Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Bhavnagar, Gandhinagar, Anand and Nadiad. The towns that have been added to this list include Surendranagar, Dhrangradhra, Morbi, Wankaner, Dhoraji, Gondal, Jetpur, Kalawad, Godhra, Vijalpore (Navsari), Navsari, Bilimora, Vyarav, Vyapar, Bharuch and Ankleshwar. Also Read - 262 Prisoners Test Covid Positive At Poojappura Jail In Kerala, Kept in Separate Cell

Delhi

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had on Friday allowed private offices to function with 50 per cent staff, but decided against lifting the weekend curfew from 10 PM Friday and continue till Monday 5 AM and removing restrictions on opening of shops amid the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. The order came after the Lt Governor, who chairs the DDMA, turned down a proposal approved by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for lifting the weekend curfew and odd-even basis of opening of shops till further improvement in the coronavirus situation.

Bihar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced Thursday that the existing COVID-19 restrictions would be extended till February 6. Due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, the state government had imposed curbs since January 4. The restrictions were due to end on January 21. The status of COVID-19 was reviewed. In view of the situation, it has been decided to extend all the existing restrictions currently in force till 6th February 2022. All of you are requested to take special precautions and follow the guidelines issued by the government, the chief minister tweeted.

A government order said the ongoing night curfew will continue and schools up to eighth grade will remain closed. Noting that physical classes will not be allowed in coaching centres, the order said administrative work may be done in schools, colleges, and coaching centres with 50 per cent capacity. Restaurants and business establishments will have to down their shutters by 8 pm. A maximum of 50 people will be allowed to attend weddings and 20 at funerals. Parks, swimming pools, gymnasiums, zoos, and places of tourist interest will remain closed till February 6, the order said.

Karnataka

The Karnataka government on Friday decided to lift the week-end curfew imposed in view of the spike in coronavirus infections, after Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai held a meeting with experts, Ministers and officials. However, the night curfew between 10PM to 5AM everyday, and all other COVID curbs including 50 per cent capacity rules in cinema halls, pubs, clubs, restaurants, bars, hotels and eating places will continue.

The government also said that the prohibition on protests, rallies, fairs, processions, congregations and events will also continue. According to the government order effective till January 31, marriage functions are permitted to be conducted involving not more than 200 people in open spaces and 100 people in closed places, strictly adhering to COVID appropriate behaviour and guidelines. The order also reiterates that pubs, clubs, restaurants, bars, hotels, eating places in hotels etc; also cinema halls, multiplexes, theatres, rangamandiras, auditorium and similar places to operate with 50 per cent of its seating capacity strictly adhering to COVID appropriate behaviour and entry to such places will be restricted to fully vaccinated persons.

Kerala

The Kerala government on Thursday imposed fresh restrictions in the state as a preventive measure to contain the rising number of COVID-19 cases. The government decided that only essential services should be allowed on the next two Sundays –January 23 and 30. The government also decided to allow working women with children below the age of two, cancer patients and seriously ill persons to work through the work from home system.

It directed institutions including businesses, malls, beaches, and other tourist places like theme parks, to ensure no gatherings take place and operate strictly adhering to COVID-19 protocols. Restrictions will be imposed at district level on the basis of the number of people admitted to hospitals, the government said and authorised the Disaster Management Authority to divide the districts into three groups, A, B and C.

In the districts fall under A category, all social, cultural, religious, political and public events and weddings and funerals can be attended by up to 50 people. No such gatherings will be allowed in the B and C category districts. In such areas, religious worship should be conducted online only and a maximum of 20 people will be allowed for weddings and funerals. Movie theaters, swimming pools and gyms are not allowed to function in C category districts.

All classes (including tuition centers) — except undergraduate and postgraduate level final year classes besides 10 and 12 classes– are allowed online only in C category districts. However, residential educational institutions are allowed to operate on a bio-bubble model.

Telangana

The Telangana government has also extended its earlier orders prohibiting rallies, public meetings, among other measures, till January 31. According to the order issued by the government on January 1, the managements of public transport, shops, malls, establishments, offices and others should ensure strict compliance in mandatory wearing of face masks, physical distancing and frequent sanitation of premises.

Jammu and Kashmir

he Jammu and Kashmir administration on Thursday announced 64-hour-long restrictions on weekends on non-essential movement to arrest the worrying spike in coronavirus cases. Announcing the decision of the State Executive Committee (SEC), which met under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta, the officials said there will be a complete halt on non-essential movement in the union territory every Friday from 2 pm to Monday 6 am.

An order issued by the chief secretary said pregnant women employees will be exempted from physical attendance and shall be allowed to work from home on workdays. As per an earlier order, the night curfew and online mode of teaching in schools and colleges will continue, it added.

Maharashtra

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Saturday said no decision has been taken regarding resumption of physical classes at schools in Pune district as COVID-19 cases are on the rise. After attending a meeting to review the COVID-19 situation in the district, Pawar said swimming pools and grounds will be open to sportspersons and people who have taken both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Apart from this, tourist places such as Lonavala and Singhagad will be thrown open to limited number of visitors in order to sustain small business operating at these locations, said Pawar, who is also the guardian minister of the district. The police have been directed to keep a watch on the number of people gathering at tourist places and in case of crowding, further restrictions will be imposed, he said.

Bhimasahankar Temple and holy places that come under Ashtavinayak will be open for devotees, he said. Considering the present rise in COVID-19 cases, no decision has been taken on the resumption of offline classes in schools and colleges. The situation will be further reviewed in the coming week, following which a decision will be taken, the minister said.

Haryana

The Haryana government on Tuesday extended Covid restrictions in the state till January 28, but allowed gyms and spas to operate with 50 per cent capacity while liquor vends can now open till 10 pm. As per earlier guidelines, the malls and markets are allowed to open till 6 pm. However, shops selling essential items like milk and medicine will be allowed to open at all times to enable them to serve the public at large. All sports complexes, swimming pools, gyms and stadia shall remain closed except when being used for training of sportspersons for participation in national and international events, the earlier order had said. All entertainment parks and B2B exhibitions are prohibited, it had said.

The government and private offices, except for emergency/essential services, have been advised to function with 50 per cent staff attendance. A night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am is already in force in the state.

Uttar Pradesh

The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday extended the closure of educational institutions, including schools, till January 30 in view of rising coronavirus cases in the state. The closure of all educational institutions has been extended till January 30 and online classes will continue, according to an order issued by Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi. The government had earlier ordered closure of the educational institutions till January 23 in view of a rise in Covid cases.

(With inputs from PTI)