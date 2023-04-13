Home

Delhi Govt To Issue Covid-19 Guidelines For Schools Soon As City Witnesses Spike In Cases

Meanwhile, according to the chairperson of the National Progressive Schools' Conference Sudha Acharya, over 200 private schools have already made masks mandatory for students.

Delhi Covid: Delhi Education Minister Atishi Marlena on Thursday said that the government is reviewing the Covid situation and the guidelines for schools will be out soon. This comes after the national capital saw a massive spike in the cases. According to the data shared by the health department, Delhi’s single-day COVID-19 cases count breached the 1,000 mark for the first time in over seven months on Wednesday, while the positivity rate stood at 23.8 per cent.

“Our government is reviewing the Covid situation and guidelines will be issued to all the schools in this regard very soon,” Delhi Minister Atishi said while addressing a press conference.

Delhi Covid: 5 Important Updates

Delhi’s single-day COVID-19 cases count breached the 1,000-mark for the first time in over seven months on Wednesday

Coronavirus cases in the national capital will peak in the next couple of weeks: LJP Hospital

Over 200 private schools have already made masks mandatory for students in Delhi

Schools including Bal Bharti, Delhi Public school, St Mary’s school and Alchon Public School have implemented Covid-related norms.

Mask mandates for children are “unscientific and rather harmful”, says a public health expert.

Over 230 Schools in Delhi Make Mask Mandatory

Chairperson of the National Progressive Schools’ conference Sudha Acharya said around 230 private schools in Delhi have mandated mask for all students and implemented social distancing norms as well.

“Since the Covid situation is deteriorating again, we have decided to take precautionary measures beforehand. Masks have been made compulsory for students and social distancing norms have also been implemented,” Acharya told PTI.

COVID-19 cases in Delhi may peak in couple of weeks

A newborn diagnosed with COVID-19 has been admitted to LNJP Hospital here, its medical director said on Thursday, as he cautioned that coronavirus cases in the national capital will peak in the next couple of weeks.

The national capital logged 1,149 fresh cases and one fatality on Wednesday.

Dr Suresh Kumar, the medical director at LNJP Hospital, told PTI during an interaction that wearing masks has been made “mandatory” at the facility.

The 2,000-bed British-era facility is the largest hospital under the Delhi government.

“Children are not vaccinated, so we need to take precautions for them as they are getting symptoms like fever, cough, eye infection and stomach infection as well. This variant (XBB.1.16) is affecting children more. An 18-day-old newborn has even been admitted to our hospital and the child is Covid positive,” he said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.