Home

News

India

Delhi Witnesses Massive Jump In Covid-19 Infections, Reports 980 Covid Cases in Last 24 Hours

Delhi Witnesses Massive Jump In Covid-19 Infections, Reports 980 Covid Cases in Last 24 Hours

With 980 new cases, the total number of active infections stand at 2,876. The cumulative cases in the national capital are at 20,16,101.

The Indian Council of Medical Research said the rise in the number of influenza cases is due to the Influenza A sub-type H3N2. (Photo: AFP)

New Delhi: The national capital on Tuesday reported 980 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the health bulletin released by the Delhi government. The city also reported two, out of which the primary cause of one fatality is not Covid. The positivity rate of Delhi now stands at 25.98 percent. With 980 new cases, the total number of active infections stand at 2,876. The cumulative cases in the national capital are at 20,16,101.

Mock Drill Conducted at Delhi Hospitals to Check Covid Preparedness

Mock drills were conducted at hospitals in Delhi to ascertain their preparedness to tackle COVID-19 amid a surge in cases in the national capital. The mock drill conducted on Tuesday was part of a nationwide exercise to take stock of the hospitals’ preparedness to tackle the surge in Covid cases. Officials had already announced that both public and private facilities are expected to participate in the exercise conducted on April 10 and 11.

You may like to read

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya visited the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital here on Monday to review the measures taken to combat the disease.

At Delhi government-run hospitals, the exercise was undertaken on Tuesday. Suresh Kumar, the medical director of the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital, said more cases are being reported in the city but there is no need to panic.

“Only 10 patients have been admitted to our hospital, while 440 Covid beds are vacant. The objective of the exercise is to ascertain our preparedness in terms of availability of essential medicine, equipment and staff,” he said.

Talking about the recent Covid-related deaths, Kumar said only those who had severe comorbidities like tuberculosis, cancer, chronic lung diseases etc succumbed to the infection. A senior doctor at the Bhagwan Mahavir Hospital told PTI, “The exercise was conducted to test our Covid preparedness, including the availability of beds, oxygen and other healthcare logistic requirements to deal with any eventuality in view of a rising number of COVID-19 and influenza-type cases.” The hospital has 325 beds and according to instructions issued by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal recently, an isolation room with a set of beds has been set up at the facility, he said.

The Delhi government-run hospitals had taken part in a mock drill on March 26 as well. This was on the instructions of the city health department.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.