COVID: Don’t Expect Surge, New Wave In India; China Will See ‘Lots And Lots Of Infections’, Opines Expert Virologist

The variants now driving the surge in China have been in the rest of the world for months.

School students wear mask as a precaution against the Covid-19 coronavirus while they walk near India Gate, in New Delhi on December 23, 2022. India's federal health ministry instructed state authorities on December 20 to step up genome sequencing of Covid cases in view of a "sudden spurt" in cases in China and elsewhere. (Money SHARMA / AFP)

COVID updates: Amid rising COVID-19 cases in China, noted virologist Dr Gagandeep Kang on Friday while comparing the COVID situation in India with China said India is doing fine and won’t require travel restrictions. As for China, it will see “lots and lots of infections”, similar to what India witnessed during the second wave of the pandemic in April-May 2021, or in January 2022. “At the moment, India is doing fine. We have few cases, we have had the XBB and BF.7 for a while and they have not driven an upsurge in India. In the absence of an even more highly infectious variant, I do not expect a surge,” she said as reported by hindustantimes.com.

CHINA COVID SITUATION WORSE DUE TO WINTERS

China is opening up at a time when its population has low levels of exposure to natural infection, said Dr Kang. Dr Kang, on Chinese vaccines being ineffective, said the vaccines that they administered work well to prevent severe disease and death but they are less effective that mRNA vaccines. “When lots get sick, that includes healthcare workers. Understaffed, overloaded hospitals mean poorer care for patients. Also, in winter, other viruses/infections result in more hospitalisations (the tripledemic in the rest of the world), making this bad time in hospitals,” Dr Kang said according to hindustantimes.com.

VARIANTS SURGING IN CHINA NOT NEW, HAVE BEEN IN THE REST OF THE WORLD FOR MONTHS

Dr Kang said the variants now driving the surge in China have been in the rest of the world for months. The behaviour pattern has not changed. “In India as well, we already have XBB and BF.7 (the 2 being hyped as new monsters). They are, like all Omicron subvariants, very good at infecting people because they escape the immune response that prevents infection, but are not causing more severe disease than delta,” said Dr Kang.

NO SIGNAL OF NEW WAVE IN INDIA

“Should we travel? Risk perception again, but no need to stop right now. There is very little infection in India. Travel, wear a mask if you are worried. Outside India, some places have more infections, wear a mask and go travel (not China at the moment),” said Dr Kang as reported by hindustantimes.com

MASKING HAS LITTLE VALUE

Dr Kang said it is important to understand the purpose of masking as for a healthy person, masking holds very little value. “If you have any respiratory infection, stay home. If you need to go out, go masked. If you are vulnerable, stay masked in an unfamiliar company or if someone around you is obviously ill. If there are a lot of infections/cases in the community, staying masked in crowds is good,” said Dr Kang.