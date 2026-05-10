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Covid-era practices: Will WFH return like lockdown times? Heres what PM Modi said

‘Covid-era practices’: Will WFH return like lockdown times? Here’s what PM Modi said

PM Modi has urged to go back to adopting work from home, online meetings, video conferences amid the ongoing US-Iran war.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Image: ANI)

PM Modi news: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged citizens to bring back Covid-era work culture practices like work from home, online meetings and video conferences, saying such measures are now needed in the “national interest” amid global economic uncertainty triggered by the ongoing war in West Asia. Addressing a BJP public meeting at Parade Grounds in Secunderabad, he also appealed to people to conserve fuel and reduce unnecessary spending. Here are all the details you need to know about what PM Modi said on WFH and Covid-era measures.

What PM Modi said in his recent speech on WFH and non-essential purchases?

PM Modi said India must collectively respond to the challenges posed by international conflicts, supply chain disruptions and rising prices. Stressing the need for efficiency and restraint, he asked citizens to use public transport, avoid non-essential purchases and reconsider overseas vacations to help save foreign exchange during the ongoing global crisis.

Also read: ‘Use petrol, diesel with restraint, avoid gold purchase’: PM Modi warns people amid ongoing tensions in West Asia

“During the Corona period, we adopted work from home, online meetings, video conferences, and developed many such systems. We had also become accustomed to them. Today, the need of the hour is that we restart those practices, as it would be in the national interest, and we must once again give them priority,” he said.

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PM Modi stated that in the current situation, the nation must also place great emphasis on saving foreign exchange.

PM Modi urges cautious use of petrol and diesel

“Since petrol and diesel have become extremely expensive across the world, it is our responsibility to save fuel and thereby save the foreign exchange spent on purchasing petrol and diesel,” he said.

He urged citizens to reduce petrol and diesel consumption by using Metro rail and public transport wherever available, opting for car-pooling when private vehicles are necessary, preferring railway transport for the movement of goods and increasing the use of electric vehicles wherever possible.

Also Read: Serious security scare as explosive material found near PM Modi’s event near Bengaluru

The PM also appealed to citizens to help conserve foreign exchange reserves by avoiding unnecessary foreign travel, overseas vacations and foreign weddings and choosing domestic tourism and celebrations within India.

He also advised people to avoid non-essential gold purchases for one year in order to reduce pressure on foreign exchange outflows.

(With inputs from agencies)

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