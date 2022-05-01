New Delhi: Amid the rising cases of Covid-19 and fears of pandemic’s fourth wave, Samiran Panda, Additional Director General of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), on Sunday said that the current spike in the number of daily Covid-19 cases in India cannot be termed as the fourth wave of the pandemic.Also Read - Beijing Imposes New COVID Test Rules, Shuts Dine-in Services for Holidays to Stem Outbreak

Speaking exclusively to IANS, Panda informed that the uptick in the cases has been observed at district levels, hence it cannot be said that the country is moving towards a fourth wave.

"Some surges have been observed at district levels. This is called a blip… Blips are confined to certain geographical regions of the country," he said.

Why This is Not The Indication of a Fourth Wave

While arguing why this is not the indication of a fourth wave, Panda gave four reasons in favour of the statement. He said that first of all, the surge has been found at some local levels which is due to the testing ratio.

“Secondly, what we see is just a blip and we cannot say that entire states are under the grip of Covid.” Thirdly, there is no increase in the hospital admission across the country, he noted. And most importantly, according to Panda, no new variant has been found yet which indicates that there is no fourth wave right now.

Surge in Positive Cases

While talking about the positivity rate, the Additional Director General of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that sometimes the rate goes up because of low testing.

Maharashtra govt likely to make face masks mandatory

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Sunday said there is no need for making face masks compulsory in the state as of now, but if there is an increase in new COVID-19 cases, then face coverings will be made mandatory.