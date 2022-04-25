Chandigarh: In wake of rising COVID cases once again, Chandigarh administration has decided to bring back the mask mandate in closed environments, reported news agency ANI. Wearing of face masks in public places, public transport and education institutions has been made mandatory in Chandigarh, an official order said on Monday.Also Read - Detonator, Burnt Wire Recovered From Suspicious Bag Found Outside Chandigarh’s Model Jail

The order is also effective in all government and private offices, plus all types of indoor gatherings. The UT administration has re-imposed a fine of Rs 500 in case of violation, the order added. Also Read - Philadelphia to End Mask Mandate, Days After Reinstating it

Read Chandigarh administration’s full order on latest COVID guidelines here:

Also Read - Wait, WHAT? Chandigarh Man Buys Rs 15 Lakh Number Plate For A Bike That Costs Only Rs 71,000!

The closed environment comprises public transport buses, taxis, cinema halls, malls, shops, educational institutes, all government and private offices and all type of indoor gatherings.