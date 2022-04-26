New Delhi: After seeing a dip in COVID cases over the past few months, parts of the country witnessed spike in infection rate. Even as experts warned of a fourth COVID wave peak in June, Delhi and Mumbai saw steady rise in new coronavirus cases this week. Delhi and Mumbai on Tuesday saw the biggest jump in coronavirus cases since February, raising concerns of a fourth COVID wave.Also Read - Karnataka to Impose COVID Measures in Border Areas Soon Amid Rise in Cases, CM Bommai Makes Big Announcement
With sudden jump in fresh COVID cases, many states are bringing back restrictions including mask mandate. Amid uptick in COVID cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold a review meeting with chief ministers on Wednesday over the coronavirus situation in the country.
COVID situation in India – Top developments
- PM Narendra Modi will hold the meeting via video conference where senior officials of the Prime Minister’s Office, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and officials from their respective Ministries are also likely to attend the discussion.
- Sources stated that Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan will be making a presentation on the present situation of COVID, the extent of vaccination, especially the booster drive and the trajectory of cases in certain states.
- Delhi recorded 1,204 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, highest single-day rise in coronavirus cases since February 10. Delhi also registered one fatality, while the positivity rate stood at 4.64 percent, according to data shared by the health department. This was the fifth consecutive day that the capital recorded over 1,000 fresh cases in a single day.
- The infection tally in the national capital stands at 18,77,091 and the death toll at 26,169, the health department stated. A total of 25,963 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Delhi on Monday, it said. Delhi on Monday reported 1,011 cases and one death, while the positivity rate rose to 6.42 percent.
- Delhi on Sunday saw 1,083 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 4.48 percent, while one person died due to the disease. The city had reported 1,094 COVID-19 infections on Saturday, the highest since February 10, with a positivity rate of 4.82 percent and two deaths. Delhi had logged 1,042 cases with a positivity rate of 4.64 percent and two fatalities on Friday. On Thursday, the city reported 965 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 4.71 percent and one death.
- The hospitalisation rate in Delhi so far has been low, accounting for less than three per cent of the total active cases, the health department stated. Currently, 114 COVID-19 patients are admitted in Delhi hospitals, while 3,190 are recuperating in home isolation, it said. Of the 9,378 beds available for COVID-19 patients in various hospitals, only 130 (1.39 percent) are occupied, the data showed.
- Maharashtra recorded 153 new coronavirus infections including 102 in Mumbai alone, the health department. Mumbai recorded its highest one-day rise after February 27 with 102 new infections coming to light on Tuesday. Three COVID-19 deaths were reported in neighbouring Thane city and one in Beed. Maharashtra’s COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.87 per cent.
- The districts of Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, Satara, Nandurbar, Latur, Washim, Osmanabad, Bhandara and Chandrapur in Maharashtra have no active cases. As many as 135 patients recovered since previous evening, taking the total of recovered patients in the state to 77,28,297. The recovery rate stands at 98.11 per cent.
- Over 86 per cent of India’s adult population is now fully vaccinated against the coronavirus infection, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said as the number of cumulative vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 188 crore on Tuesday.