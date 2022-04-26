New Delhi: After seeing a dip in COVID cases over the past few months, parts of the country witnessed spike in infection rate. Even as experts warned of a fourth COVID wave peak in June, Delhi and Mumbai saw steady rise in new coronavirus cases this week. Delhi and Mumbai on Tuesday saw the biggest jump in coronavirus cases since February, raising concerns of a fourth COVID wave.Also Read - Karnataka to Impose COVID Measures in Border Areas Soon Amid Rise in Cases, CM Bommai Makes Big Announcement

With sudden jump in fresh COVID cases, many states are bringing back restrictions including mask mandate. Amid uptick in COVID cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold a review meeting with chief ministers on Wednesday over the coronavirus situation in the country.

COVID situation in India – Top developments