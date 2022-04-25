New Delhi: Delhi may be trudging into what could be another COVID surge with cases rising in the national capital after a two-month decline. Delhi witnessed over over six-fold increase in the number of COVID patients in home isolation, official data stated. The number of COVID patients in home isolation in the national capital has seen an over six-fold increase from 447 on April 11 to 2,812 on April 24, according to the official data.Also Read - Delhi Covid Cases: Schools Take Preventive Measures to Avoid Closure Of Institutions Amid Spike In Numbers

The number of patients admitted in hospitals also increased from 17 to 80 during the period. However, the Delhi government has assured people that despite the rise in cases, the hospitalisation rate has remained low.

Delhi COVID situation – Top Points