New Delhi: Delhi may be trudging into what could be another COVID surge with cases rising in the national capital after a two-month decline. Delhi witnessed over over six-fold increase in the number of COVID patients in home isolation, official data stated. The number of COVID patients in home isolation in the national capital has seen an over six-fold increase from 447 on April 11 to 2,812 on April 24, according to the official data.Also Read - Delhi Covid Cases: Schools Take Preventive Measures to Avoid Closure Of Institutions Amid Spike In Numbers
The number of patients admitted in hospitals also increased from 17 to 80 during the period. However, the Delhi government has assured people that despite the rise in cases, the hospitalisation rate has remained low.
Delhi COVID situation – Top Points
- Delhi saw a spurt in COVID-19 cases over the past few days with the number of active cases increasing to 3,975 from 601 on April 11.
- The hospitalisation rate has so far been low, accounting for less than three per cent of the total active cases, according to the data.
- Of the 9,379 beds available for COVID-19 patients in various hospitals, just 107 (1.14 per cent) are occupied, the data showed.
- Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been reiterating that even though the cases have risen, the hospitalisation rate has been low.
- Delhi on Sunday registered 1,083 fresh COVID cases and one fatality due to the viral infection in the last 24 hours, according to the data released by the health department. With 1,083 fresh COVID cases, Delhi recorded over 1,000 coronavirus cases for third day in a row.
- Delhi had recorded 1,094 fresh COVID-19 infections, highest since February 10, and two deaths due to the disease on Saturday, with a positivity rate of 4.82 percent.
- Delhi had logged 1,042 cases with a positivity rate of 4.64 per cent and two fatalities due to the infection on Friday. On Thursday, the city reported 965 COVID-19 cases and a single fatality with a positivity rate of 4.71 per cent.
- In the wake of rising cases, the Delhi government had on Friday issued an order directing authorities to impose a fine of Rs 500 on people not wearing masks at public places.
- The fine will not apply to people travelling together in private four-wheelers, it said. The government had lifted the fine for not wearing masks on April 12 because of a decline in the number of daily cases.
- The decision to bring back the mask mandate at public places and impose the fine on violators came at a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), which devises Covid management policies for the national capital.