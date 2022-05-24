India COVID Fourth Wave Latest Update: India on Tuesday recorded the case of Omicron subvariant BA.5 when a 29-year-old NRI who recently came to Vadodara in Gujarat from South Africa has been found infected with the BA.5 sub-variant of the highly-transmittable Omicron variant of coronavirus. The man, who lives in South Africa, had on May 1 tested positive for the coronavirus after he arrived to meet his parents.Also Read - India Detects Another Omicron Sub-variant BA.5, NRI on Gujarat Visit Tests Positive For Virus

On Sunday, the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) had confirmed the presence of the BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron sub-variants of the coronavirus in India- one case in Tamil Nadu and another in Telangana.

Notably, these BA.4 and BA.5 are sub-variants of the highly-transmissible Omicron variant circulating globally. These sub-variants were first reported from South Africa earlier this year and are now being reported from several other countries. Will these sub-variants trigger fresh surge in COVID cases or give way to COVID fourth wave in the country? However, the experts say that there is no need to worry but all must stay vigilant.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Dr Rajeev Jayadevan, co-chairman of the Indian Medical Association’s national task force said that these newly detected sub-lineages will not cause a surge in infections but people still need to be vigilant.

“The sub-variants of Omicron (BA.4 and BA.5) are not going to cause a surge in cases, still, we need to be vigilant. You know that Omicron took off at a much higher rate in many countries, including India, but South Africa’s experiences reassure us that these two sub-lineages are not going to cause a large scale problem if we are careful enough,” Dr Jayadevan said.

On why these sub-variants will cause not cause a fresh surge in cases, he clarified that BA.4 and BA.5 are not new viruses, rather, these are just sub-lineages of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 infection.

“Basically, Omicron took off from one branch of the genomic tree and these are the smaller branches of Omicron itself so they are not new viruses. We know that this virus is continuously adapting to the human host in order to escape our immunity and also to travel faster between people,” he said.

Even though the sub-variants BA.4 and BA.5 caused a surge in cases in South Africa, however, cases also came down rapidly.