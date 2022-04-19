New Delhi: The sudden surge of daily COVID-19 cases in the national capital and other neighbouring states has sparked concerns over the possibility of a new coronavirus wave. On Tuesday, India reported 1,247 coronavirus infections taking the total number of active cases increased to 11,860, according to the Union Health Ministry data. Among these daily cases, Delhi witnessed a massive spike as its COVID-19 positivity rate jumped to 7.72 per cent with 501 fresh cases. Meanwhile, neighbouring region Noida is also witnessing an upward trend in daily COVID-19 cases. On Monday, Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddh Nagar district reported 65 new coronavirus cases including 19 children. These have taken the number of active cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar to 332, with children constituting around 100 cases.Also Read - Covid-19 Restrictions to Return in Delhi? DDMA's Crucial Meeting Tomorrow As COVID Cases Rise

Why Covid-19 cases are rapidly surging?

In the last few days, nearly 100 school children in the NCR region of the national capital have been infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus causing Covid-19 disease. The uptick in fresh cases has raised concerns among people and the government at the Centre has also recently alerted 5 states amid fears of a fourth wave. Also Read - WPI At 14.55 Per Cent, CPI At 6.95 Per Cent; What It Means For India? | Explained

Here are some major reasons behind the rapid surge in COVID cases:

Re-opening of schools for all has led to a spread of the virus among young children.

Low vaccination rates among the kids

Many stopped wearing face masks, one of the biggest protections against covid infections.

Lack of adherence to Covid measures after several states removed all Covid-related restrictions and mask mandate

In the wake of a rise in COVID-19 cases, doctors have pointed out that the typical symptoms include mild cough, cold, fever, and headache. In a few cases, the symptoms can be diarrhoea and fatigue. So far, there are no pneumonia cases in the paediatric group, they noted. They have also said that the most number of new COVID-19 cases are reinfections, especially those who had contracted the virus during the Delta wave or Omicron wave. Doctors have also mentioned that most patients with the virus again are showing mild to moderate symptoms. Also Read - Noida COVID Alert: 33 School Students Among 107 Fresh Corona Cases In Last 24 Hours | 10 Points

As per a report in The Mint, Sandeep Budhiraja, group medical director at Max Healthcare said, “What we are seeing is that multiple people in the family are coming with flu symptoms. They are testing positive for Covid. Most of them have a mild form of Covid illness. They are fully vaccinated, some of them must have had an infection in the past, too. But we must remember that vaccination doesn’t prevent you from getting the disease, but it has turned these cases into mild cases with nobody requiring hospitlisation or any other intervention.”

Meanwhile, Rajeev Jayadevan, co-chairman of the Indian Medical Association’s (IMA) National Covid Task Force said, “It is possible to get reinfected in less than three months but that’s not an indication that vaccines don’t work.”

Speaking further about reinfections, Chandrakant Lahariya, an epidemiologist and public policy specialist, said, “Previous infection does not alter the risk of future infection. In the Delta wave 70% got infected and then in Omicron again 50 to 60% got infected. Whether past infection or not, every second Indian got an infection in the recent wave.”

The daily positivity rate in the country currently was recorded as 0.31 per cent and the weekly positivity rate as 0.34 per cent, according to the ministry.