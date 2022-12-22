Top Recommended Stories
COVID Fourth Wave Scare: China Returnee Tests POSITIVE in Gujarat’s Bhavnagar
COVID Fourth Wave Scare: Earlier, a 61-year-old woman, who returned from the US, was found infected with Omicron’s BF.7 variant, which has led to a massive surge in China.
Gandhinagar/Gujarat: The district administration in Gujarat’s Bhavnagar is on alert after a man, who returned from COVID-hit China, tested positive for the deadly virus on Thursday. The Bhavnagar district administration has sent his genome sequence to the Gandhinagar lab to identify the variant coronavirus. Earlier, a 61-year-old woman, who returned from the US, was found infected with Omicron’s BF.7 variant, which has led to a massive surge in China.
