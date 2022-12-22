COVID Fourth Wave Scare: China Returnee Tests POSITIVE in Gujarat’s Bhavnagar

COVID Fourth Wave Scare: Earlier, a 61-year-old woman, who returned from the US, was found infected with Omicron’s BF.7 variant, which has led to a massive surge in China. 

Updated: December 22, 2022 2:45 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Surabhi Shaurya

FACT CHECK: Viral WhatsApp Message On Omicron XBB Corona Variant Is Fake
FACT CHECK: Viral WhatsApp Message On Omicron XBB Corona Variant Is Fake

Gandhinagar/Gujarat: The district administration in Gujarat’s Bhavnagar is on alert after a man, who returned from COVID-hit China, tested positive for the deadly virus on Thursday. The Bhavnagar district administration has sent his genome sequence to the Gandhinagar lab to identify the variant coronavirus. Earlier, a 61-year-old woman, who returned from the US, was found infected with Omicron’s BF.7 variant, which has led to a massive surge in China.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: December 22, 2022 2:40 PM IST

Updated Date: December 22, 2022 2:45 PM IST