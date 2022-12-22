COVID Fourth Wave Scare: China Returnee Tests POSITIVE in Gujarat’s Bhavnagar

Gandhinagar/Gujarat: The district administration in Gujarat’s Bhavnagar is on alert after a man, who returned from COVID-hit China, tested positive for the deadly virus on Thursday. The Bhavnagar district administration has sent his genome sequence to the Gandhinagar lab to identify the variant coronavirus. Earlier, a 61-year-old woman, who returned from the US, was found infected with Omicron’s BF.7 variant, which has led to a massive surge in China.

As of now, three cases of Omicron subvariant BF.7, have been found in India. After the first case of BF.7 was detected in October by the Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre, another case was also reported in the same month and the third case of this variant was detected in November.

HEALTH MINISTER STATEMENT ON COVID SITUATION IN INDIA

Meanwhile, updating the Indian Parliament on the COVID situation in the country, Union Health minister Mansukh Mandaviya stated that the government has started the random RT-PCR sampling among passengers arriving at International airports in the country.

“We are committed to tackling the pandemic & are taking appropriate steps. In the wake of festive & new year season, states are advised to make sure people wear masks, use sanitisers and maintain social distancing along with increasing awareness for precautionary doses”, he made a statement in the Lok Sabha on Thursday.