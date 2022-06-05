New Delhi: India on Saturday recorded 4, 270 fresh COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths in the past 24 hours, while the daily positivity rate was recorded above one per cent after 34 days, informed the Union Health Ministry on Sunday. As per the latest COVID-19 update issued by the ministry, the daily positivity rate of the nation is at 1.03%, and the weekly positivity rate is at 0.84%. The daily positivity rate has seen a sudden spike of 7% when compared with the previous day. The number of cases can be said as the highest single-day jump since March 11 — stoking fears of the fourth COVID wave building up in some parts of the country that has eased almost all restrictions.Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan Tests Covid Positive: From Mamata Banerjee To Harbhajan Singh, Celebrities Wish SRK Speedy Recovery

The sudden jump in daily COVID cases was witnessed after Maharashtra on Saturday reported 1,357 new coronavirus infections and one pandemic-related death. Out of these fresh infections, 889 new cases were from Mumbai. Maharashtra which is the second-most populous state in India has been an early hotspot in previous coronavirus waves in India and is reporting a spike in Covid infections again, with the positivity rate breaching 8% this week. As per a Bloomberg report, Mumbai saw a 231% surge in hospitalizations in May compared with the preceding month. While hospital admissions in May were just 215, the spike has alarmed state authorities. Also Read - Kerala on Alert After 1,544 New COVID Cases, State Holds High-level Meet to Assess Situation | Top Developments

Earlier on Friday (June 3), the government at the Centre has issued an advisory for five states amid the surge in COVID cases and weekly positivity rate. In a letter to Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Telangana, Karnataka and Maharashtra, the Centre has advised the states to maintain a strict watch and take pre-emptive action, if needed, to control any emerging spread of the infection. In the advisory letter, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan highlighted that a few states were reporting a higher contribution to India’s caseload, indicating the possibility of a localised spread of the infection. Also Read - Covid Fourth Wave: BMC Commissioner Orders Mass-Testing in Mumbai Housing Societies Reporting Cases

“There is, therefore, a need to follow a risk assessment-based approach on the public health responses without losing the gains made so far in the fight against the pandemic,” Bhushan said.

In the letter, he mentioned a sustained and significant decline in the number of COVID-19 cases has been observed in India over the past three months. However, a slight upsurge in cases is being noticed, with 15,708 new infections being reported in a week ending on May 27, which rose to 21,055 cases in a week ending on June 3. Also, there is a rise in the weekly positivity from 0.52 per cent in a week ending May 27, 2022 to 0.73 per cent in a week ending June 3.

States have been asked to refer to the directions issued in a letter by the ministry dated April 8, 2022, for strategic areas of intervention like relaxation in various activities, testing and surveillance, clinical management, vaccination, and community engagement with an increased focus on evidence-based decision making. They have been advised to continue the implementation and monitoring of necessary measures for prompt and effective management of COVID-19 and to ensure compliance with various advisories issued by the ministry.

The five-fold strategy of test-track-treat-vaccination and adherence to Covid-appropriate behavior should be followed, along with monitoring of clusters of new COVID-19 cases and adequate testing as per guidelines, Bhushan said in the letter.

The focus should also be on monitoring Influenza-like illnesses (ILI) and SARI cases in all health facilities on a regular basis for detecting early warning signals of the spread of infection and genomic sequencing for prescribed samples of international passengers, collection of samples from sentinel sites (identified health facilities), and local clusters of cases.