Masks Key Tool Against COVID: WHO Issues Fresh Guidelines Amid Spike In Cases Globally

Covid News: The World Health Organisation (WHO) has updated its guidelines on mask-wearing in community settings, COVID-19 treatments, and clinical management. According to the organisation, the updation is a part of a process of reviewing such materials, working with guideline development groups composed of independent, international experts who consider the latest available evidence and the changing epidemiology.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has also asked people to continue wearing masks and take the booster doses of vaccine in order to curb the spread of the virus.

Usage of Face Mask:

The WHO recommends the use of masks ‘ irrespective of the local epidemiological situation, given the current spread of Covid-19 globally.’ The usage of mask continues to be one of the key tools to fight the virus.

The update recommends the use of masks irrespective of the local epidemiological situation, given the current spread of COVID-19 globally.

Masks are recommended following a recent exposure to COVID-19, when someone has or suspects they have COVID-19, when someone is at high-risk of severe COVID-19, and for anyone in a crowded, enclosed, or poorly ventilated space.

Previously, WHO recommendations were based on the epidemiological situation.

Isolation Period Reduced for Covid Patients

WHO advises that a COVID-19 patient can be discharged from isolation early if they test negative on an antigen-based rapid test.

The new guidelines suggest 10 days of isolation from the date of symptom onset without testing, for patients with symptoms

Previously, WHO advised that patients be discharged 10 days after symptom onset, plus at least three additional days since their symptoms had resolved.

For those who test positive for COVID-19 but do not have any signs or symptoms, WHO now suggests 5 days of isolation in the absence of testing, compared to 10 days previously.

Isolation of people with COVID-19 is an important step in preventing others from being infected. This can be done at home or at a dedicated facility, such as a hospital or clinic.

Review of COVID-19 treatments

WHO has extended its strong recommendation for the use of nirmatrelvir-ritonavir (also known by its brand name ‘Paxlovid’).

Pregnant or breastfeeding women with non-severe COVID-19 should consult with their doctor to determine whether they should take this drug, due to ‘likely benefits’ and a lack of adverse events having been reported.

(With Inputs From WHO website)