Covid Update: Centre Relaxes Travel Rules As Numbers Dip, Check Latest Guidelines | Order Inside

Covid Update: Owing to the dip in the covid cases, the aviation ministry on Wednesday issued revised Covid guidelines for air travel. According to the latest update, air passengers will not be penalized or no fine will be imposed for NOT wearing a face mask while traveling in flight

Though the review order mentions that preferably the air passengers should use Face Mask while traveling in flight, domestic or international flight.

Till now, the use of masks or face covers while travelling on flights was mandatory.

In a communication to the scheduled airlines, the ministry said the latest decision has been taken in line with the government’s policy of a graded approach to COVID-19 management response.

“… the in-flight announcements henceforth may only mention that in view of the threat posed by COVID-19, all passengers should preferably use mask/face covers,” the communication said.

It also said that any specific reference to fine/penal action need not be announced as part of the in-flight announcements.

Covid Update in India

India saw a single-day rise of 501 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have declined from 7,918 to 7,561. Currently, the total Covid cases stand at 4,46,66,676, while the death toll has climbed to 5,30,535 with two more fatalities — one each from Delhi and Rajasthan.

The active cases comprised 0.02 per cent of the total infections and the recovery rate increased to 98.79 per cent, according to the data.