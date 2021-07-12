New Delhi: Janpath market, the popular shopping destination in central Delhi, was on Monday shut until further orders for flouting COVID-19 protocols as mentioned in the order issued by Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA). According to the order, the bustling market near Connaught Place was added to the list of closures as it was in “violation of DDMA orders and not following Covid-appropriate behavioural norms”.Also Read - Delhi Will Lose THESE Iconic Buildings For Central Vista Project. Details Here

"The Director (Enforcement), NDMC and SHO, Connaught Place are hereby directed to enforce the order with immediate effect and submit a compliance report," the DDMA stated.

Over the past few days, several markets including Karol Bagh and Lajpat Nagar have also been closed for overcrowding and flouting covid norms. A huge crowd was also seen at the popular Sarojini Nagar market over the weekend, raising Covid alarms.

Earlier on Sunday, Sadar bazaar was partially shut for three days due to overcrowding and violation of physical distancing norms. The Delhi government had previously ordered a shut down of Lajpat Nagar market and Rui Mandi in Sadar Bazar for violation of COVID-19 norms.