New Delhi: As India witnessed yet another gigantic 24-hour spike in its coronavirus positive cases, the Centre on Friday hinted that the novel coronavirus is here to stay, saying that 'we should learn to live with the virus.'

Addressing a press conference today, Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said, "Today, when we are talking of relaxations and return of migrant workers, we have to understand that we also have to learn to live with the virus."

"The preventive guidelines against the virus need to be implemented as behavioural changes," he added.

#WATCH Today, when we are talking of relaxations and return of migrant workers, we have to understand that we also have to learn to live with the virus. The preventive guidelines against the virus need to be implemented as behavioral changes: Lav Agrawal, Jt Secy, Health Ministry pic.twitter.com/8qnFwRosfD — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2020

Notably, the nationwide lockdown, which came into effect on March 25, has been extended twice-first till May 3 and then till May 17. Critics, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, have, however, repeatedly called it ‘inadequate,’ saying that on its own, the lockdown won’t be able to stop coronavirus and the only way out is to do more and more testing.

Others have opposed the lockdown on account of the impact it will have on the economy, as industries have been shut due to the lockdown, and as such, have called for it to be lifted.

However, migrant labourers, who were stranded in different states, have now started returning to their native places, after the Centre, last week, allowed them to travel home, first by buses, and then by trains. However, a state-Karnataka-in order to resume the economic activities, tried to hold back the migrants by cancelling all special trains, but was forced to reverse the order after major outrage.

With 3,390 new cases in the last 24 hours, the country’s current COVID-19 tally has spiked to 56,342, including 1,886 casualties, 103 of which were reported in the last 24 hours.